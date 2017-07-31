By

Food Vacations

by Amy Lignor

It is a fact that many people out there in America base their vacation choices on nothing more than food. Oh, yes, it may be wonderful to have that perfect view or the buzzing nightlife of a certain locale, but being able to have those incredible aromas hovering all around, coming from literally the best meals in all of the United States, can top the list when planning that perfect vacation. So…how far would you travel for the perfect meal? Well…everyone knows about the elegant Parisian meals or the never-ending fare of Rome, but what if your bank account can only supply you with enough to stay in good, old America and visit the best cities here serving the most unforgettable cuisine? The U.S. most definitely has locations that can go head-to-head and even surpass anything France or Italy has to offer, and the first can be found in…Louisiana.

“The Big Easy” is all about slowing down and taking a time out from the chaos to enjoy the good life. And the best part is that when it comes to New Orleans, finding awesome restaurants is truly easy. Ranging from casual delis and sandwich shops that provide the best po’boy sandwiches imaginable; to literal American institutions that have legendary menus that include items like, turtle soup, New Orleans has it all. And let’s be honest, if you haven’t dug into spicy gumbo or crawfish or any other acclaimed Creole dishes, than you simply haven’t lived.

Another high-ranking vacation spot for food can be found in Charleston. This is a city that plays host to James Beard Award nominee chefs and their restaurants lining the streets. Seafood, country kitchens, southern soul – Charleston has it all ready for you to sink your teeth into. There are even a list of markets that offer quick bites that end up being written about on Internet sites all across the web. A boutique local wine & cheese favorite is Goat.Sheep.Cow. And the boutique markets of Bull Street Gourmet and Queen Street Gourmet cannot be missed.

Where is a hot spot for eating as well as seeing the most sites? “The Big Apple,” of course. Food is an obsession in NYC, which is why some of the best restaurants can be found there. And whether you are into casual dining or A+ top-rated fine dining, you can find everything that meets your desires on the streets of NYC. The only problem you will have is trying to choose between the gazillions of restaurants that have received 5 star ratings and deserved every star. Sating your every craving, you can enjoy smoked meat, ramen, authentic Chinese, Canadian-inspired poutine, the freshest sushi, to the best pizzas ever made. (But don’t tell Italy that.) Not to mention, with food in NYC comes a myriad of wine, cocktails, craft beer joints, microbreweries and more; As you feed you can also water, so to speak, and revel in both while in “The Big Apple.”

On the other coast, San Francisco awaits with all their ocean fare that remains unmatched. But it’s not just those fresh-shucked oysters that’ll make it the vacation of a lifetime. You also are provided with short rib tacos, market salads, pork and charred peaches—this city is renowned for its fantastic food. Being that it has more restaurants per capita than any other major city in North America, that’s not really a surprise. From fine dining to local cuisine to the intense Asian culture that provides a visitor with fresh sushi and dim sum throughout the city’s bustling Chinatown, the checklist is long. There is even North Beach, San Francisco’s Italian district, where pasta lovers unite.

And if you’re wishing to experience the “melting pot” of the Midwest on your vacation, Chicago is all about down-home comfort food, mixed with authentic ethnic cuisine, and Michelin-starred fine dining. The best restaurants in Chicago can range from wine bars hidden to the naked eye, to bustling gastropubs, to formal locations that have to be booked months in advance. But…it is so worth it. Chicago’s citizens are all about diversity, and the restaurants mimic that as well. Casual cuisine from the best deep-dish pizza on the planet to a web of restaurants run by celebrity chefs are there for the taking.

So if planning your vacation based on filling your stomach with the best while having a blast, make sure these cities are at the top of your list.

Source: Baret News