By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening August 11, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

Annabelle: Creation (R for horror violence) Tale of demonic possession about a dollmaker (Anthony LaPaglia) and his wife (Miranda Otto) who open their home to a nun (Stephanie Sigman) and several orphans only to have them terrorized by one of his creations (Samara Lee). With Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson and Kerry O’Malley.

The Glass Castle (PG-13 for profanity, smoking and mature themes) Brie Larson stars in this adaptation of Jeanette Walls’ best-selling memoir of the same name recounting being raised in a dysfunctional family by an artist (Naomi Watts) and an alcoholic (Woody Harrelson). Cast includes Sarah Snook, Josh Caras and Max Greenfield.

The Nut Job 3: Nutty by Nature (PG for action and rude humor) Animated sequel finds Surly the squirrel (Will Arnett) and his sidekick Buddy (Tom Kenny) joining forces with other animals in order to prevent their crooked mayor (Bobby Moynihan) from paving the park to put up an amusement park. Voice cast includes Maya Rudolph, Jackie Chan, Katherine Heigl and Jeff Dunham.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Good Time (R for violence, drug use, sexuality and pervasive profanity) NYC crime drama revolving around a mobster’s (Robert Parkinson) efforts to spring his brother (Ben Safdie) from jail after a botched bank robbery. With Buddy Duress, Barkhad (I’m the Captain, now!”) Abdi and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

In This Corner of the World (PG-13 for mature themes and images of war) Animated historical drama, set in Japan during World War II, revolving around the survivor’s guilt of an 18 year-old girl (Non) who married and moved away from Hiroshima before the atom bomb was dropped on her hometown. Voice cast includes Megumi Han, Natsuki Inaba and Nanase Iwai. (In Japanese with subtitles)

Ingrid Goes West (R for sexuality, disturbing behavior, drug use and pervasive behavior) Aubrey Plaza handles the title role in this character study of a stalker who relocates from Pennsylvania to L.A. after becoming obsessed with an Instagram celebrity (Elizabeth Olsen). Featuring O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Wyatt Russell and Billy Magnussen.

The Only Living Boy in New York (R for profanity and drug use) Dysfunctional family drama about the love triangle which develops after a recent college grad (Callum Turner) discovers that his father’s (Pierce Brosnan) cheating on his mother (Cynthia Nixon) with a younger woman (Kate Beckinsale). With Jeff Bridges, Kiersey Clemons and Wallace Shawn.

Planetarium (Unrated) Supernatural fantasy about a couple of psychic sisters (Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp) who are hired by a film studio executive (Emmanuel Salinger) to star in a movie about spiritualism. Support cast includes Louis Garrel, Amira Casar and Pierre Salvadori. (In English and french with subtitles)

A Taxi Driver (Unrated) Fact-based drama, set in South Korea in 1980, recounting how a cabbie (Kang-ho Song) helped a German reporter (Thomas Kretschmann) covering an insurrection in the city of Gwangju. With Hae-jin Yoo, Jun-yeol Ryu and Daniel Joey Albright. (In Korean with subtitles)

The Trip to Spain (Unrated) Third installment in the culinary series finds comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon cracking jokes while traveling around Spain and sampling the local cuisine over the course of five days.

Whose Streets? (R for pervasive profanity) Black Lives Matter documentary taking an unvarnished look at Ferguson, Missouri in the wake of the police shooting of 18 year-old Mike Brown.

Source: Baret News