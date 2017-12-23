By

by Kam Williams

For movies opening December 22, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

Bright (Unrated) Sci-fi thriller, set in an alternate reality where humans coexist with fairies, elves and orcs, and revolving around an orc (Joel Edgerton) and a human cop (Will Smith) who put aside their differences to protect a young elf (Lucy Fry) in possession of a powerful magic wand coveted by an evil elf (Noomi Rapace). With Jay Hernandez, Edgar Ramirez and Veronica Ngo.

Downsizing (R for profanity, sexual references, graphic nudity and drug use) Sci-fi dramedy revolving around a couple (Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig) who agree to move to a miniature community after Norwegian scientists discover a process to shrink people to 5″ tall. Support cast includes Jason Sudeikis, Christoph Waltz, Neil PatrickHarris and Laura Dern. (In English and Spanish with subtitles)

Father Figures (R for pervasive profanity and sexual references) Road comedy chronicling a couple of fraternal twins’ (Owen Wilson and Ed Helms) search for their long-lost father after learning that their promiscuous mom (Glenn Close) had lied about his dying when they were young. With Terry Bradshaw, J.K. Simmons, Christopher Walken, Ving Rhames, Katt Williams, June Squibb and Harry Shearer.

The Greatest Showman (PG for a brawl and mature themes) Musical biopic about P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman), the entertainment visionary who turned a modest circus into a worldwide spectacle based on the belief that, “There’s a sucker born every minute.” Featuring Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13 for action, profanity and suggestive content) Sci-fi sequel revolving around four teens’ (Morgan Turner, Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blain and Alex Wolff) adventures after turning into video game avatars. Principal cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Missi Pyle and Nick Jonas.

Molly’s Game (R for profanity, drug use and some violence) Jessica Chastain plays the title character in a biopic chronicling the rise and fall of Molly Bloom, the Olympic skier-turned-gambling operator who ran a high-stakes poker game for a decade until the FBI brought down the operation. A-list cast includes Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Graham Greene and Chris O’Dowd.

Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13 for sexuality, profanity, action and crude humor) Final installment in the a cappella trilogy finds the Bellas reuniting to entertain the troops during a very eventful USO tour overseas. Ensemble cast includes Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Elizabeth Banks and John Lithgow, with a cameo by DJ Khaled.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Crooked House (PG-13 for sexuality and mature themes) Adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic crime novel of the same name about a private eye (Max Irons) hired by an ex-lover (Stefanie Martini) to investigate the mysterious murder of her wealthy grandfather (Gino Picciano).on the grounds of the family patriarch’s sprawling estate. With Glenn Close, Christina Hendricks, Gillian Anderson and Terence Stamp.

Hangman (R for violence, profanity and graphic images) Murder mystery about a decorated homicide detective (Al Pacino) who joins forces with a criminal profiler (Karl Urban) to apprehend a serial killer (Joe Anderson) playing a twisted version of the word game “Hangman.” Featuring Brittany Snow, Sarah Shahi and Chelle Ramos.

Happy End (R for profanity and sexuality) Skeletons-in-the-closet drama uncovering the secrets of members of a rich French family blissfully unaware of the suffering in migrant camps on the other side of Calais. Co-starring Isabelle Huppert, Jean-Louis Trintignant and Mathieu Kassovitz. (In French and English with subtitles)

Hostiles (R for profanity and graphic violence) Panoramic Western, set in 1892, about a veteran calvalry Captain (Christian Bale) who reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne chief (Wes Studi) from a fort in New Mexico back to his tribe’s ancestral lands in Montana. Supporting cast includes Rosamund Pike, Adam Beach, Ben Foster and Timothee Chalamet.

Tiger Zinda Hai (Unrated) Second installment in the Tiger espionage series, set eight years after the events in the original, finds the international spies (Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif) embarking on another thrilling international adventure. With Anupriya Goenka, Paresh Rawal and Angad Bedi. (in Hindi with subtitles)

