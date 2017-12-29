By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening December 29, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

All the Money in the World (R for profanity, violence, disturbing images and brief drug use) Crime thriller, set in Rome, recounting the 1973 kidnapping for ransom of the teenage grandson (Charlie Plummer) of J. Paul Getty (Christopher Plummer), then the richest man in the world. Co-starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams.

Molly’s Game (R for profanity, drug use and some violence) Jessica Chastain plays the title character in a biopic chronicling the rise and fall of Molly Bloom, the Olympic skier-turned-gambling operator who ran a high-stakes poker game for a decade until the FBI brought down the operation. A-list cast includes Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Graham Greene and Chris O’Dowd.

Phantom Thread (R for Profanity) Daniel Day-Lewis’ swan song, set in London in the Fifties, revolving around a bachelor fashion designer whose world is rocked when he falls head-over-heels for a strong-willed woman (Vicky Krieps). With Lesley Manville, Sue Clark and Joan Brown.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (R for profanity, sexuality and brief nudity) Adaptation of Brit Peter Turner’s (Jamie Bell) memoir, set in 1978, recounting his May-November romance with Gloria Grahame (Annette Bening), the aging, American actress who won an Academy Award in 1953 for The Bad and the Beautiful. With Vanessa Redgrave, Julie Walters and Stephen Graham.

In the Fade (R for profanity, sexual references, disturbing images and drug use) Crime drama revolving around a German woman (Diane Kruger) determined to track down the neo-Nazi terrorists responsible for the murder of her Kurdish immigrant husband (Numan Acar) and their 5 year-old son (Rafael Santana). Cast includes Denis Moschitto, Johannes Krisch and Ulrich Tukur. (In German, Greek and English with subtitles)

