For movies opening February 10, 2017

Fifty Shades Darker (R for profanity, graphic sexuality and frontal nudity) Steamy sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey finds Ana (Dakota Johnson) and Christian (Jamie Dornan) resuming their erotic relationship, but on her terms. supporting cast includes Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden and Jennifer Ehle.

John Wick: Chapter Two (R for profanity, brief nudity and pervasive violence) Keanu Reeves reprises the title role in this high-body count thriller which finds the former hitman forced out of retirement to take on some of the world’s deadliest assassins. Featuring Laurence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynahan and Lance Reddick.

The LEGO Batman Movie (PG for action and rude humor) Animated version of the video game has the Caped Crusader (Will Arnett) enlisting the assistance of Robin (Michael Cera), Batgirl (Rosario Dawson) and his butler, Alfred (Ralph Fiennes), to defend Gotham City from the Joker (Zach Galifianakis) and a host of infamous supervillains. Voice cast includes Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Mariah Carey, Adam Devine, Conan O’Brien and Billy Dee Williams.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Adventure Club (Unrated) Sci-fi fantasy about a trio of ten year-old BFFs (Dalila Bella, Jakob Davies and Sam Ashe Arnold) who end up on the run from several shady characters after finding an ancient artifact capable of granting wishes. Cast includes Kim Coates, Gabrielle Miller and Robin Dunne.

God Bless the Broken Road (PG for mature themes and military combat) Modern morality play about a grief-stricken widow’s (Lindsay Pulsipher) crisis in faith while struggling to raise a young daughter (Makenzie Moss) alone after her soldier husband (Liam Matthews) perishes on the battlefield in Afghanistan. Support cast includes Jordin Sparks, LaDainian Tomlinson, Robin Givens and Kim Delaney.

Havenhurst (Unrated) Haunted house horror flick about an young alcoholic (Julie Benz) fresh out of rehab who continues to battle her own and other demons after moving into an apartment from which the previous tenant (Danielle Harris) disappeared without a trace. With Belle Shouse, Fionnula Flanagan and Josh Stamberg.

I Am Jane Doe (Unrated) Jessica Chastain narrates this expose chronicling the frustrations encountered by mothers determined to rescue their adolescent daughters kidnapped by sex traffickers.

Jolly LLB 2 (Unrated) Akshay Kumar replaces Arshad Warsi as the title lawyer in this courtroom drama revolving around a high-stakes legal case that could make or break his career. With Annu Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla. (In Hindi with subtitles)

Kedi (Unrated) Feline plague documentary about the millions of cats who have been allowed to roam free around the city of Istanbul for thousands of years. (In Turkish with subtitles)

Keep Quiet (Unrated) Skeletons-in-the-closet documentary about an anti-Semitic, Holocaust-denying, Hungarian politician’s stunning transformation after finding out not only that he’s Jewish but that his maternal grandmother was an Auschwitz survivor. (In English, Hungarian and German with subtitles)

Speed Sisters (Unrated) Pedal to the metal documentary highlighting the high-octane exploits of the five Palestinian females composing the Middle East’s first, all-women race car team. (In Arabic with subtitles)

Stray Bullets (Unrated) Crime caper, set in upstate New York, about a couple of teenage siblings’ (Jack Fessenden and Asa Spurlock) taken hostage by three fugitives from justice (Larry Fessenden, James Le Gros and John Speredakos) hiding out in their family’s abandoned mobile. Featuring Kevin Corrigan, Robert Burke Warren and Erik Kraus.

A United Kingdom (PG-13 for sensuality, profanity and ethnic slurs) Fact-based docudrama, set in 1948, recounting the international scandal ignited by the interracial romance shared by an African prince (David Oyelowo) and a lowly white Londoner (Rosamund Pike). With Jack Davenport, Tom Felton, Laura Carmichael and Jessica Oyelowo.

