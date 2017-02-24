By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening February 24, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

Collide (PG-13 for violence, profanity, sexuality and drug use) Action thriller about a couple of American tourists (Nicholas Hoult and Felicity Jones) backpacking across Europe who end up on the run from drug smugglers in Germany. With Anthony Hopkins, Ben Kingsley and Nadia Hilker.

Get Out (R for violence, profanity, bloody images and sexual references) Psychological thriller about a black college student (Daniel Kaluuya) who goes home with his white girlfriend (Allison Williams) to meet her parents (Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford) only to uncover the suburban town’s sordid history marked by a string of African-American male disappearances. Supporting cast includes Lakeith Stanfield, Caleb Landry Jones and Erika Alexander.

Rock Dog (PG for action and mild epithets) Animated adventure about a Tibetan Mastiff (Luke Wilson) torn between guarding a flock of sheep and pursuing his dream of Rock & Roll stardom. Voice cast includes K.K. Simmons, Kenan Thompson, Matt Dillon, Sam Elliott, Eddie Izzard and Lewis Black.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Bitter Harvest (R for violence and disturbing images) Fact-based drama, set in the Ukraine in the early Thirties, revolving around the efforts of a young artist (Max Irons) to save his childhood sweetheart (Samantha Barks) from the state-sanctioned famine orchestrated by Stalin (Gary Oliver) that would claim millions of lives. With Terence Stamp, Barry Pepper and Lucy Brown.

Drifter (Unrated) Horror flick about a couple of outlaws (Aria Emory and Drew Harwood) who unwittingly take refuge in a ghost town inhabited only by a hungry clan of psychotic cannibals. Support cast includes Monique Rosario, James McCabe and Anthony Ficco.

Dying Laughing (Unrated) Behind-the-scenes documentary offering a revealing look at the complicated lives and creative process of stand-up comedians. Featuring Jerry Seinfeld, Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart, Sarah Silverman,

Fabricated City (Unrated) Action thriller about an unemployed gamer (Chang-wook Ji), framed for murder, who tries to clear his name with the help of a computer hacker (Eun-kyung Shim). With Jae-hong Ahn, Sang-ho Kim and Jeong-se Oh. (In Korean with subtitles)

Lost Cat Corona (Unrated) Ensemble comedy about an uptight nerd (Ralph Macchio) forced to interact with some shady characters while searching the neighborhood for his wife’s (Gina Gershon) missing cat. Cast includes Sean Young, Paul Sorvino and Tom Wopat.

My Life as a Zucchini (PG-13 for mature themes and suggestive material) Coming-of-age tale, nominated for an Oscar in the Best Animated Feature category, about a 9 year-old’s (Gaspard Schlatter) attempt to adjust to life in an orphanage after the mysterious disappearance of his mother (Natacha Koutchoumov). Voice cast includes Sixtine Murat, Paulin Jaccoud and Raul Ribera. (In French with subtitles)

Punching Henry (Unknown) Quirky character study about a struggling standup comedian (Henry Phillips) who comes to regret being lured to L.A. by a TV producer (J.K. Simmons) to star in a reality show revolving around the life of a loser. Featuring Sarah Silverman, Tig Notaro and Mike Judge.

Tulip Fever (Unrated) Romance drama, set in 17th Century Amsterdam, about a portrait artist (DaneDeHaan) who embarks on a passionate affair with a married woman (Alicia Vikander) he’s been hired to paint. With Christoph Waltz, Zach Galifiniakis and Dame Judi Dench.

Year by the Sea (Unrated) Adaptation of Joan Anderson’s memoir of the same name about a jaded housewife who opted to move to a Cape Cod cottage rather than accompany her husband of 30 years to his new job in Kansas. Supporting cast includes S. Epatha Merkerson, Yannick Bisson and Celia Imrie.

Source: GIG News