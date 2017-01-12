By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

by Kam Williams

For movies opening January 13, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

The Bye Bye Man (PG-13 for terror, violence, sexuality, bloody images, mature themes, profanity, partial nudity and underage alcohol abuse) Haunted house horror flick about a diabolical, supernatural demon (Doug Jones) unwittingly unleashed by a trio of college students (Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount and Cressida Bonas) after they move into an old mansion located off-campus. Cast includes Faye Dunaway, Carrie-Anne Moss and Cleo King.

Live by Night (R for sexuality, nudity, graphic violence and pervasive profanity) Ben Affleck adapted, directed and stars in this Prohibition Era saga based on Dennis Lehane’s best seller about the wayward son of a Boston police chief (Brendan Gleeson) who moves to Tampa where he becomes a notorious rum-runner and bootlegger. Featuring Scott Eastwood, Zoe Saldana, Elle Fanning, Sienna Miller and Chris Cooper.

Monster Trucks (PG for action, peril, rude humor and brief scary images) Action adventure about a mischievous teen (Lucas Till) who forges an unlikely friendship with the subterranean creature that hangs out under the hood of his homemade jalopy. With Jane Levy, Rob Lowe, Barry Pepper, Danny Glover, Amy Ryan and Thomas Lennon.

Patriots Day (R for violence, grisly images, drug use and pervasive profanity) War on Terrorism thriller recounting the manhunt for the radical Islamists (Alex Wolff and Themo Melikidze) responsible for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Co-starring Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman, Michelle Monaghan, Kevin Bacon and J.K. Simmons.

Silence (R for disturbing violence) Adaptation of the Shusaku Endo novel of the same name, set in the 17th Century, revolving around two Portuguese priests (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) who travel to Japan to search for their missing mentor (Liam Neeson). With Ciaran Hinds, Issei Ogata and Nana Komatsu. (In English and Japanese with subtitles)

Sleepless (R for graphic violence and pervasive profanity) High-octane crime thriller, set in Las Vegas, revolving around a corrupt cop (Jamie Foxx) with less than 24 hours to rescue his son (Octavius J. Johnson) kidnapped by mobsters. Ensemble includes Gabrielle Union, Dermot Mulroney, Young Jeezy, T.I. and Michelle Monaghan.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

100 Streets (Unrated) Ensemble drama chronicling the lives of a retired rugby player (Idris Elba), a drug dealer (Franz Drameh) and a struggling actor (Ken Stott) whose paths serendipitously cross. Cast includes Gemma Arterton, Ryan Gage and Tom Cullen.

Alone in Berlin (R for violence) Fact-based, World War II tale about a working-class, German couple (Emma Thompson and Brendan Gleeson) who turn against Hitler after their Nazi soldier son (Louis Hoffmann) perishes on the battlefield. Featuring Daniel Bruhl, Lars Rudolph and Uwe Preuss. (In German with subtitles)

Bad Kids of Crestview Academy (R for sexuality, nudity, underage drinking and drug abuse, graphic violence and pervasive profanity) high attrition-rate sequel to Bad Kids Go to Hell finds a new group of delinquent students stuck in detention where their ranks proceed to dwindle as they fall victim to gruesome accidents one-by-one. Ensemble cast co-stars Ben Browder, Sammi Hanratty, Drake Bell, Gina Gershon and Sean Astin.

The Book of Love (PG-13 for profanity, drug use and mature themes) Bittersweet drama about an introverted architect (Jason Sudeikis) grieving the death of his wife (Jessica Biel) who rebuilds his life by sailing across the Atlantic Ocean on a raft with a troubled teen (Maisie Williams). With Orlando Jones, Mary Steenburgen and Paul Reiser.

Everybody Knows… Elizabeth Murray (Unrated) Meryl Streep narrates this reverential retrospective about the late Elizabeth Murray (1940-2007), a single-mom who overcame considerable obstacles en route to becoming a prominent modern artist.

Go North (Unrated) Futuristic sci-fi set in the wake of an apocalyptic castrophe which has left the planet without any adults. Ensemble includes Jacob Lofland, James Bloor, Sophie Kennedy Clark and Patrick Schwarzenegger (Arnold’s son).

Ok Jaanu (Unrated) Romance drama, set in Mumbai, about an ambitious couple (Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor) forced to pick between their careers and following their hearts when work threatens to pull them apart. With Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson. (In Hindi with subtitles)

Reset (Unrated) Dance documentary chronicling the efforts of choreographer-turned-artistic director Benjamin Millepied to rejuvenate the Paris Opera Ballet. (In French and English with subtitles)

Source: Baret News