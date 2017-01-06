By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening January 6, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

Underworld: Blood Wars (R for sexuality and graphic violence) Kate Beckinsale reprises her lead role in this fifth installment of the goth horror franchise which finds the heroine hybrid attempting to end the eternal war between werewolves and vampires. With Theo James, Tobias Menzies and Lara Pulver.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America (Unrated) Racial harmony documentary about a black musician’s efforts to befriend Ku Klux Klansmen.

The Ardennes (Unrated) Reconciliation drama revolving around a repentant robber’s (Jeroen Perceval) helping his recently-paroled brother (Kevin Janssens) readjust to society after serving time for a brutal home invasion they’d both committed. With Veerle Baetens, Jan Bijvoet and Viviane de Muynck. (In Flemish, French and Dutch with subtitles)

Arsenal (R for graphic violence, pervasive profanity and drug use) Crime thriller about a successful businessman (Adrian Grenier) who enlists the assistance of a private detective (John Cusack) after his mobster brother (Johnathon Schaech) is held for ransom by a ruthless crime boss (Nicolas Cage). Cast includes Lydia Hull, Heather Johansen and Christopher Coppola.

Banking on Bitcoin (Unrated) Financial documentary examining the disruptive effect that the alternative currency Bitcoin has had on the mainstream economy. Featuring commentary by Wences Casares, Nathaniel Popper and Senator Rand Paul.

Between Us (Unrated) Romantic comedy chronicling an eventful day-in-the-life of a couple in crisis (Ben Feldman and Olivia Thirlby) dealing with their fear of commitment as well as social pressure to tie the knot. With Adam Goldberg, Analeigh Tipton, Lesley Ann Warren, Peter Bogdanovich and Scott Haze.

Master (Unrated) Action thriller revolving around the white-collar crime detective (Dong-won Gang) leading the investigation of a multi-level marketing company suspected of perpetrating a massive fraud all across Korea. Supporting cast includes Woo-bin Kim, Byung-hun Lee, Dal-su Oh and Ji-won Uhm. (In Korean with subtitles)

Railroad Tigers (Unrated) Jackie Chan stars in this action comedy, set in occupied China during World War II, as the leader of a ragtag team of freedom fighters who ambush a Japanese military train for some desperately needed provisions. With Jaycee Chan (Jackie’s son), Zitao Huang and Kai Wang. (In Chinese with subtitles)

Retake (Unrated) Homoerotic drama revolving around a lonely, middle-aged businessman (Tuc Watkins) who hires a male prostitute (Devon Graye) to accompany him on a nostalgic road trip to the Grand Canyon. Featuring Derek Phillips, Kit Williamson and Andrew Asper.

