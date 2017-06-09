By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening June 9, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

It Comes at Night (R for profanity, violence and disturbing images) Post-apocalyptic suspense thriller about a couple (Joel Edgerton and Carmen Ejogo) with a son (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) who successfully evade the deadly plague terrorizing the planet until, against their better judgment, they decide to share their cabin in the woods with a desperate family seeking refuge from the scourge. With Christopher Abbott, Riley Keough and Griffin Robert Faulkner.

Megan Leavey (PG-13 for violence, profanity, mature themes and suggestive material) Kate Mara portrays the title character in this Iraq War docudrama chronicling the real-life exploits of a Marine corporal who successfully conducted over 100 missions with the help of a combat dog until an IED injures them both. Supporting cast includes Common, Edie Falco, Will Patton and Bradley Whitford.

The Mummy (PG-13 for action, violence, partial nudity, scary images and suggestive content) Sofia Boutella assumes the title role in this reboot of the horror franchise revolving around an ancient princess entombed for millennia in a crypt buried deep in the desert who is suddenly revived as a terrifying malevolent force. Co-starring Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Courtney B. Vance and Annabelle Wallis.

My Cousin Rachel (PG-13 for sexuality and brief profanity) Adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s classic novel about a revenge-minded Englishman (Sam Claflin) who finds himself falling in love with the cousin (Rachel Weisz) he suspects murdered his guardian (Iain Glen).With Holliday Grainger, Andrew Knott and Poppy Lee Friar.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

As Good as You (Unrated) Bittersweet dramedy about a grieving lesbian (Laura Heisler) who asks her late wife’s brother (Bryan Dechart) to donate the sperm for her artificial insemination, only to subsequently land in a love triangle with her two BFFs (Anna Fitzwater and Raoul Bhaneja). Featuring Annie Potts, Peter Maloney and Karis Campbell.

Beatriz at Dinner (R for profanity and a scene of violence) Salma Hayek portrays the title character in this fish-out-of-water comedy as a Mexican masseuse who is invited to join a wealthy client’s (Connie Britton) family for supper when her car won’t start following a treatment. With John Lithgow, Chloe Sevigny and Jay Duplass.

Camera Obscura (Unrated) Psychological thriller about a war photographer with PTSD (Christopher Denham) who starts questioning his sanity when he is able to forecast imminent deaths from snapshots he’s taken. Featuring Catherine Curtin, Chase Williamson and Nadja Bobyleva and Noah Segan.

The Hero (R for drug use, profanity and sexuality) Sam Elliott stars as the title character in this bittersweet portrait of an aging star of Westerns who finds himself facing his mortality after being diagnosed with cancer. Supporting cast includes Nick Offerman, Katharine Ross and Laura Prepon.

The Hunter’s Prayer (R for violence, profanity and drug use) Cat-and-mouse thriller about an assassin (Sam Worthington) who ends up on the run with a woman (Odeya Rush) he decides not to kill. With Martin Compston, Tina Maskell and Eben Young. (In English, German and French with subtitles)

I Love You Both (Unrated) Sibling rivalry dramedy about a twin brother (Doug Archibald) and sister (Krystin Archibald) whose tight bond becomes strained when they start dating the same guy (Lucas Neff). Featuring Artemis Pebdani, Angela Trimbur and Kate Berlant.

Night School (Unrated) Against-the-odds documentary chronicling the efforts of three students to graduate from one of Indianapolis’ worst, inner-city high schools.

Raising Bertie (Unrated) Coming-of-age documentary chronicling a half-dozen years in the lives of a trio of ambitious, African-American adolescents being raised in rural North Carolina.

Source: Baret News