By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening March 9, 2018



BIG BUDGET FILMS

Gringo (R for sexuality, violence and pervasive profanity) Action comedy set south of the border where a medical Marijuana salesman (David Oyelowo) is forced to survive by his wits after being kidnapped by a ruthless, Mexican drug cartel. With Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, Thandie Newton and Amanda Seyfried. (In English, Spanish and French with subtitles)

The Hurricane Heist (PG-13 for action, violence, destruction, profanity and suggestive material) Action thriller about a gang of computer hackers who conspire to steal $600 million from the U.S. Treasury during a Category 5 hurricane. Featuring Maggie Grace, Toby Kebbell and Ryan Kwanten.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (R for profanity, terror and violence) Horror sequel about a family that finds itself staked by three masked psychopaths (Emma Bellomy, Damian Maffei and Lea Enslin) after being stranded at a secluded, mobile home park. Co-starring Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison and Lewis Pullman.

A Wrinkle in Time (PG for peril and mature themes) Ava DuVernay adapted this coming-of-age fantasy from Madeleine L’Engle’s children’s novel of the same name revolving around a young girl (Storm Reid) who, accompanied by a classmate (Levi Miller), her little brother (Deric McCabe) and three astral travelers (Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon), embarks on an epic quest to a distant planet in search of her missing scientist father (Chris Pine) With Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena and Zach Galifianakis.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

The Forgiven (Unrated) Truth and reconciliation drama, set in South Africa after the fall of the Apartheid regime, revolving around Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s (Forest Whitaker) meeting with a confessed murderer (Eric Bana) seeking redemption. Cast includes Jeff Gum, Terry Norton and Rob Gough.

Itzhak (Unrated) Reverential biopic chronicling the life and times of Itzhak Perlman who became a world-renowned classical violinist despite contracting polio at the age of 4.

The Leisure Seeker (R for sexuality and mature themes) Adaptation of Michael Zadoorian’s bittersweet best seller about a couple of ailing octogenarians (Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland) who ignore doctors’ orders to embark on a final cross-country trip in their trusty RV. With Kirsty Mitchell, Janet Moloney and Joshua Mikel.

Thoroughbreds (R for profanity, sexual references, drug use, bloody images and disturbing behavior) Suspense thriller, set in suburban Connecticut, about a couple of privileged BFFs (Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy) who bring out the worst in each when they reunite as troubled teens after spending years apart. With Paul Sparks, Francie Swift and the late Anton Yelchin.

Source: BaretNewsWire.com