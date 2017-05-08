By

by Kam Williams

For movies opening May 5, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

3 Generations (Unrated) Coming-of-age dramedy about a transgender teen (Elle Fanning) who seeks the support of her single-mom (Naomi Watts) and her gay grandmother (Susan Sarandon) while making the transition from female to male. With Linda Emond, Andrew Polk and Antonio Ortiz.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG-13 for action, violence, profanity and suggestive content) Special f/x-driven sequel finds the Marvel Comics superheroes embarking on another intergalactic adventure to the outer reaches of the cosmos. Ensemble cast includes Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Sly Stallone and Kurt Russell.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Burden (Unrated) Reverential retrospective revisiting the career of Chris Burden (1946-2015), the unorthodox performance artist who often put his life at risk while practicing his craft.

Chuck (R for sexuality, nudity, drug use, bloody images and pervasive profanity) “Great White Hope” biopic recounting the ring exploits of Chuck Wepner (Liev Schreiber), aka “The Bayonne Bleeder,” the heavyweight contender best remembered for lasting almost 15 rounds with Muhammad Ali (Pooch Hall). Cast includes Naomi Watts, Ron Perlman and Jim Gaffigan.

The Dinner (R for pervasive profanity and disturbing violence) Adaptation of the Herman Koch novel of the same name about a candidate for governor (Richard Gere) who rconspires with his brother (Steve Coogan) and both of their wives (Laura Linney and Rebecca Hall) to coverup a vicious crime committed by their sons (Charlie Plummer, Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick and Miles J. Harvey). With Chloe Sevigny, Anika Day and Adepero Oduye.

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (Unrated) Prestige biopic taking a revealing look at the life and times of the multi-talented artist/Oscar-nominated film director. Featuring commentary by Willem Dafoe and Al Pacino.

Last Men in Aleppo (Unrated) Syrian Good Samaritan documentary chronicling the heroic rescue efforts on the part of of the White Helmets, the volunteer organization founded and maintained by three private citizens from Aleppo named Khalid, Subhi and Mahmoud. (In Arabic with subtitles)

Like Crazy (Unrated) Strange bedfellows dramedy, set in Tuscany, about a delusional billionaire (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) and a fragile introvert (Micaela Ramazzotti) who forge an unlikely friendship while patients at a psychiatric clinic. Support cast includes Valentina Carnelutti, Sergio Albelli and Tomasso Ragno. (In Italian with subtitles)

The Lovers (R for sexuality and profanity) Marital crisis comedy about an emotionally-estranged couple (Debra Winger and Tracy Letts) on the brink of divorce that decides to take one last shot at reconciliation before officially calling it quits. With Jessica Sula, Aidan Gillen, Lesley Fera and Melora Walters.

Mr. Chibbs (Unrated) Midlife crisis biopic chronicling the host of woes visited upon former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson since his retirement a decade ago. Featuring commentary by Atiib “Tiki” Barber, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, Deidre “Spinderella” Roper and Nate “Tiny” Archibald.

Risk (Unrated) Oscar-winner Laura Poitras (for Citizenfour) profiles Julian Assange, the iconoclastic editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks. (In English, Spanish and Arabic with subtitles)

This Is Not What I Expected (Unrated) Romantic comedy revolving around the love which blossoms between a wealthy food connoisseur (Takeshi Kaneshiro) and the flamboyant sous chef (Dongyu Zhou) who prepares a perfect meal for him. With Ming Xi, Tony Yang and Chiling Lin. (In Mandarin with subtitles)

