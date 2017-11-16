By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening November 17, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

Justice League (PG-13 for action and violence) DC Comics adaptation finds Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) inspired by Superman’s (Henry Cavill) altruism to recruit Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to save the planet from an apocalyptic threat posed by a new nemesis (Ciaran Hinds) with an army of extraterrestrial minions. Cast includes Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred the Butler, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (PG-13 for violence and profanity) Denzel Washington plays the title character in this crime drama about an idealistic attorney pressured to compromise his values after his law partner (Colin Farrell) suffers a heart attack. With Carmen Ejogo, Shelly Hennig and Nazneen Contractor.

The Star (PG for mature themes) Faith-based parable unfolding about a donkey (Steven Yeun), dove (Keegan-Michael Key) and lamb (Aidy Bryant) who were the unsung heroes in the stable on the very first Christmas. Co-starring Gina Rodriguez as Mary, Zachary Levi as Joseph, and Christopher Plummer as King Herod. Support cast includes Tyler Perry, Mariah Carey, Ving Rhames, Anthony Anderson, Tracy Morgan, televangelist Joel Osteen and Oprah.

Wonder (PG for bullying, mild epithets and mature themes) Adaptation of A.J. Palacio’s inspirational best seller about a disfigured 5th grader’s (Jacob Tremblay) adjustment to junior high after being home-schooled by his mom (Julia Roberts) all his life. With Owen Wilson, Mandy Patinkin and Sonia Braga.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Atomic Homefront (Unrated) Eye-opening expose’ about the North County St. Louis’ neighborhoods left contaminated with radioactive waste after serving as a dumping ground for the Manhattan Project during World War II.

Big Sonia (Unrated) Bittersweet biopic about great-grandmother, businesswoman and haunted Holocaust survivor Sonia Warshawski who, after losing her tailor shop’s lease at the age of 91, recounts for posterity the horrors she witnessed at Auschwitz, Bergen-Belsen and Majdanek, which included watching her mother being marched into the gas chamber.

Destined (Unrated) Bifurcated, ghetto fabulous saga chronicling the divergent fates of two young men (both played by Cory Hardrict) raised in the ghetto, one, growing up to become a gangsta’, the other, to study architecture and make it out of the ‘hood. With Zulay Henao, La La Anthony and Hill Harper.

Mr. Roosevelt (Unrated) Offbeat comedy about a fledgling comedienne (Noel Wells) who moves back to Austin from Hollywood to care for her cat when informed by her ex-boyfriend (Nick Thune) that it has fallen seriously ill. With Britt Lower, Daniella Pineda and Andre Hyland.

Mudbound (R for nudity, brief profanity and disturbing violence) Adaptation of Hillary Jordan’s novel of the same name, set in Mississippi in 1946, chronicling the contrasting fates of a couple of World War II veterans, one black (Jason Mitchell), one white (Garrett Hedlund), returning to the same farm. With Mary J. Blige, Karey Mulligan and Jason Clarke.

On the Beach at Night Alone (Unrated) Introspective character study of a famous actress (Min-hee Kim) who travels from Korea to Hamburg to reflect on life while hoping her married lover joins her in Germany. Supporting cast includes Young-hwa Seo, Jae-yeong Jeong and Seong-kun Mun. (In Korean, English and German with subtitles)

