By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening October 13, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

The Foreigner (R for violence, profanity and sexuality) Jackie Chan handles the title role in this action thriller as a businessman-turned-vigilante who embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta across Ireland in search of the terrorists behind the London bombing which claimed the life of his teenage daughter (Katie Leung). With Pierce Brosnan, Rufus Jones and Mark Tandy. .

Happy Death Day (PG-13 for violence, terror, profanity, crude sexuality and drug use) Rewind horror flick about a college coed (Jessica Rothe) forced to relive the Friday the 13th on which she was murdered over and over until she figures out her killer’s identity. Featuring Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine and Rachel Matthews.

Marshall (PG-13 for sexuality, profanity, violence and mature themes) Chadwick Boseman plays Thurgood Marshall in this profile recounting the events surrounding a high-profile case the future Supreme Court Justice handled early in his legal career. With Kate Hudson, Josh Gad, Jussie Smollett and James Cromwell.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (R for profanity, sexuality, ethnic slurs and graphic images) Revealing biopic about the scandalous private life of the Harvard professor-turned-cartoonist (Luke Evans) who was inspired to create Wonder Woman by his wife (Rebecca Hall) and their longtime, live-in lover (Bella Heathcote). Cast includes Connie Britton, Oliver Platt and Chris Conroy.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

78/52 (Unrated) Cinematography documentary dissecting director Alfred Hitchcock’s weeklong shoot of the iconic shower scene in Psycho involving 78 camera angles and 52 edits. Featuring commentary by Peter Bogdanovich, Jamie Lee Curtis and Guillermo del Toro.

Breathe (PG-13 for mature themes and graphic images) Andy Serkis makes his directorial debut with this inspirational biopic recounting the real-life story of a young married couple (Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy) who ignored their doctor’s dire diagnosis after the husband contracted polio en route to sharing a rich life together. Supporting cast includes Diana Rigg, Hugh Bonneville and Tom Hollander.

For Ahkeem (Unrated) Coming-of-age documentary about a 17 year-old African-American girl’s attempt to finish high school for the sake of her newborn son.

Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG for bullying, war images, mature themes and mild epithets) Literary biopic revisiting the relationship of children’s author A.A. Milne (Domnhall Gleeson) and the young son (Will Tilston) whose toys inspired him to write Winnie the Pooh. With Margot Robbie, Vicki Pepperdine and Richard McCabe.

M.F.A. (Unrated) Tale of female empowerment about a grad student (Francesca Eastwood) raped by a classmate who moonlights as a vigilante to exact revenge on behalf of fellow victims of sexual assault on campus. Featuring Clifton Collins, Jr., Michael Welch and Peter Vack.

The Secret Scripture (PG-13 for sexuality, profanity and mature themes) Poignant character portrait of a mental patient (Rooney Mara) forced to vacate the psychiatric hospital she’s called home for a half-century because it’s slated to be flattened by a wrecking ball. Ensemble cast includes Vanessa Redgrave, Eric Bana, Aidan Turner and Theo James.

Signature Move (Unrated) Out-of-the-closet dramedy, set in Chicago, about a lesbian Pakistani (Fawzia Mirza) who falls in love with a Mexican gym rat (Sari Sanchez) she meets in the ring after taking up Lucha-style wrestling. Featuring Shabana Azmi, Audrey Francis and Mark Hood. (In English, Spanish and Urdu)

Swing Away (PG for drinking, smoking and mild epithets) Tale of redemption about a professional golfer (Shannon Elizabeth) who goes to her grandparents’ tiny village Greece to recover away from the limelight after having a very public meltdown in the public eye. With Manos Gavras, John O’Hurley and Viktoria Miller. (In English and Greek with subtitles)

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (Unrated) Eco-documentary extolling the virtues of adopting a sustainable approach to buying, eating and cooking food. Featuring commentary by celebrity chefs Anthony Bourdain, Mario Batali and Christopher Collins.

Source: BaretNewsWire.com