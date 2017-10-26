By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening October 27, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

All I See Is You (R for profanity, nudity and graphic sexuality) Psychological thriller, set in Bangkok, about a blind woman (Blake Lively) whose faith in her marriage is shaken to the core when she regains her sight and discovers some disturbing details about her husband (Jason Clarke). Supporting cst includes Yvonne Strahovski, Dannu Huston and Wes Chatham.

Jigsaw (R for profanity, torture and graphic violence) 8th installment in the Saw horror franchise finds serial killer John Kramer (Tobin Bell) ostensibly resurfacing a decade after his supposed demise to embark on yet another reign of terror. With Callum Keith Renniw, Matthew Passmore and Mandela Van Peebles.

Novitiate (R for profanity, sexuality and nudity) Coming-of-age drama, set in the Sixties in rural Tennessee, about a young Catholic girl’s (Margaret Qualley) struggles with her faith and sexual awakening upon entering the convent. Support cast includes Melissa Leo, Julianne Nicholson and Diana Agron.

Suburbicon (R for profanity, violence and some sexuality) George Clooney directed this crime comedy written by the Coen Brothers set in 1959 in an idyllic bedroom community rattled by a home invasion. Co-starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.

Thank You for Your Service (R for sexuality, drug use, graphic violence, brief nudity and pervasive profanity) Adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winner David Finkel’s best seller chronicling some Iraq War vets’ suffering from PTSD as they adjust back to private life after returning to the States. Ensemble cast co-stars Miles Teller, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Amy Schumer, Haley Bennett and Kate Lyn Sheil.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Acts of Vengeance (R for violence and profanity) Suspense thriller revolving around an attorney-turned-vigilante who takes a vow to remain silent until he exacts revenge on the murderers of his wife (Cristina Serafini) and young daughter (Lillian Blankenship). With Karl Urban, Paz Vega and Robert Forste.

Brimstone & Glory (Unrated) Visually-captivating documentary celebrating the compelling appeal and beauty of fireworks displays. (In Spanish with subtitles)

Crash Pad (R for nudity, profanity, alcohol abuse , drug use, crude humor and graphic sexuality) Romantic comedy about a naive young guy (Domnhall Gleeson) who falls blissfully in love with an older women (Christina Applegate) until he learns she’s married and only slept with him to get even with her neglectful husband (Thomas Haden Church). With Nina Dobrev, Aliyah O’Brien and Britt Irvin.

Felicite (Unrated) Vero Tshanda Beya Mputu plays the title character in this Congolese musical drama, set in Kinshasa, about a headstrong saloon singer desperate to raise the cash for her 14 year-old son’s (Gaetan Claudi) hospital bills after a crippling motorcycle accident. With Papi Mpaka, Nadine Ndebo and Elbas Manuana. (In French and Lingua with subtitles)

Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill (Unrated) Harrowing tale of survival revolving around a female rock band’s members fight for their lives after becoming trapped in a madman’s maze. Ensemble cast includes Richard Grieco, Sara Malakul Lane, Margaret O’Brien and Paul Logan.

Judwaa 2 (Unrated) Action-oriented sequel about twins (Varun Dhawan) separated at birth and reunited as adults by a twist of fate in time to save their family’s business from ruthless mobsters. With Salman Khan, Anupam Kher and Jacqueline Fernandez. (In Hindi with subtitles)

Let There Be Light (PG-13 for mature themes involving drug and alcohol abuse) Faith-based drama revolving around an avowed atheist/absentee father (Kevin Sorbo) who converts to Christianity and turns over a new leaf after almost dying in an auto accident. Featuring Sam Sorbo, Daniel Roebuck, Dionne Warwick and Travis Tritt.

Suck It Up (Unrated) Bittersweet dramedy about a grieving sister (Grace Glowicki) and girlfriend (Erin Margurite Carter) who embark on a therapeutic road trip to mourn their loss in the wake of the untimely death of a guy they both loved. With Dan Beirne, Toby Marks and Nancy Kerr.

The Work (Unrated) Rehabilitation documentary examining the criminal justice system from the perspectives of three Folsom prison inmates participating in a four-day, group therapy session.

Source: BaretNewsWire.com