By

by Kam Williams

For movies opening September 15, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

American Assassin (R for torture, profanity, brief nudity and pervasive graphic violence) Revenge thriller about a 23 year-old (Dylan O’Brien) grieving a fiancee killed in a terrorist attack who is recruited by the CIA’s Deputy Director (Sanaa Lathan) and teamed with a veteran agent (Michael Keaton) to apprehend a mysterious madman (Taylor Kitsch) trying to start World War III. With Charlotte Vega, Chris Webster and Buster Reeves.

Brad’s Status (R for profanity) Ben Stiller plays the title character in this midlife crisis comedy as a man who finds himself reevaluating his career choices when he accompanies his college-bound son (Austin Abrams) on a tour of schools in the Boston area. Supporting cast includes Michael Sheen, Jenna Fischer, Luke Wilson and Jemaine Clement.

Mother! (R for sexuality, nudity, profanity and disturbing violence) Oscar-nominee Darren Aronofsky (for Black Swan) wrote and directed this suspense thriller about a couple (Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem) whose domestic tranquillity is disrupted after they allow some uninvited guests (Ed Harris & Michelle Pfeiffer) crash in their country home. With Brian Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson and Amanda Chiu.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Dayveon (Unrated) Devin Blackmon plays the titular character in this coming-of-age saga, set in rural Arkansas, about a 13 year-old, African-American orphan who joins a gang in the wake of his big brother’s death, when his sister (Chastity Moore) and her boyfriend (Dontrell Bright) can no longer afford to raise him. Cast includes Kordell Johnson, Marquell Manning and Shavidee Trotter.

Extraordinary Ordinary People (Unrated) Cultural documentary crisscrossing the country to chronicle the work of winners of America’s National Heritage Fellowships which are awarded annually to musicians, dancers, craftsmen and assorted other fine and folk artists.

In Search of Fellini (R for nudity, sexuality and profanity) Fact-based docudrama about an ardent Fellini fan (Ksenia Solo) who embarks on a trip from Ohio to Italy with hopes of meeting the legendary film director. With Mary Bello, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Nancy Cartwright (the voice of Bart Simpson).

Rat Film (Unrated) Theo Anthony wrote, directed and stars in this eye-opening documentary chronicling his frustration with inner-city Baltimore’s rodent infestation.

Rebel in the Rye (PG-13 for profanity, sexual references, smoking and brief violence) Nicholas Hoult portrays J.D. Salinger in this reverential biopic about the reclusive author of The Catcher in the Rye. Featuring Zoey Deutch, Kevin Spacey, Hope Davis, Eric Bogosian and Sarah Paulson.

Red Trees (Unrated) Marina Willer (Cartas da Mae) directed this Holocaust documentary exploring why her father’s was one of the dozen Jewish families to survive the Nazi occupation of Prague during World War II.

The Show (R for violence, pervasive profanity and brief drug use) Veteran thespian Giancarlo Esposito (The Usual Suspects) directs and co-stars in this disturbing drama about a reality-TV series whose contestants are encouraged to commit suicide for the sake of ratings and entertainment. Featuring Famke Janssen, Josh Duhamel and Sarah Wayne Callies.

Vengeance: A Love Story (Unrated) Nicolas Cage stars in this action thriller as a Gulf War vet-turned-vigilante who hunts down the creeps that gang-raped a single-mom (Anna Hutchison) right in front of her young daughter (Talitha Eliana Bateman) on the 4th of July. With Don Johnson, Charlene Tilton and Deborah Kara Unger.

Wetlands (Unrated) Ensemble drama about a disgraced detective (Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje) who finds himself reassigned from Philadelphia to the shore where he gets a shot at redemption when a hurricane bears down on the region. Co-starring Heather Graham, Christopher McDonald and Jennifer Ehle.

The Wilde Wedding (R for profanity, sexuality and drug use) Romantic comedy revolving around a retired film star (Glenn Close) about to tie the knot for the fourth time, after a whirlwind courtship with a renowned British writer (Patrick Stewart). Supporting cast includes John Malkovich, Minnie Driver and Grace Van Patten.