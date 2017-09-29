By

Kam's Kapsules

by Kam Williams

For movies opening September 29, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

American Made (R for sexuality, nudity and pervasive profanity) Tom Cruise stars in this warts-and-all biopic recounting the exploits of Barry Seal (1939-1986), the commercial airline pilot-turned-drug smuggler for Pablo Escobar (Mauricio Mejia), the ruthless kingpin of Colombia’s infamous Medellin cartel. With Domnhall Gleeson, Sarah Wright and Jesse Plemons. (In English and Spanish with subtitles)

Flatliners (PG-13 for violence, terror, sexuality, mature themes and drug use) Sci-fi thriller revolving around five, adventurous med students who participate in a dangerous, near-death experiment briefly stopping their own hearts in order to experience the after-life. Ensemble cast includes Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton, Kiersey Clemons and Kiefer Sutherland.

A Question of Faith (PG for mature themes) Faith-based film revolving around three families whose fates become serendipitously linked by a tragic accident. Co-starring Kim Fields, Richard T. Jones, Jaci Velasquez, Karen Valero, C. Thomas Howell and Renee O’Connor.

‘Til Death Do Us Part (PG-13 for mature themes, sexuality, violence, domestic abuse and profanity) Psychological thriller about a newlywed who (Annie Ilonzeh) flees an abusive marriage, adopts a new identity, and falls in love with another man (Taye Diggs), only to have her vindictive, jealous ex (Stephen Bishop) track her down. With Malik Yoba, Robinne Lee and Suzanne Whang.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Gerald’s Game (Unrated) Adaptation of the Stephen King best seller of the same name about a lawyer’s (Bruce Greenwood) wife’s (Carla Gugino) struggle to survive when he suddenly dies right after tying her to a bed during kinky sex play. Supporting cast includes Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and Chiara Aurelia.

I Am Another You (Unrated) Road documentary highlighting the unorthodox lifestyle of Dylan, a free-spirited drifter who has rejected cultural conformity in favor of roaming around America as a hobo.

Judwaa 2 (Unrated) Action-oriented sequel about twins (Varun Dhawan) separated at birth and reunited as adults by a twist of fate in time to save their family’s business from ruthless mobsters. With Salman Khan, Anupam Kher and Jacqueline Fernandez. (In Hindi with subtitles)

Lucky (Unrated) Introspective meditation on mortality chronicling a 90 year-old atheist’s (Harry Dean Stanton) quest for enlightenment while living off the grid in a desolate desert town. With Ron Livingston, Ed Begley, Jr. and Barry Shabaka Henley.

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (PG-13 for profanity) Liam Neeson plays the title character in this biopic about “Deep Throat,” the infamous FBI Agent-turned anonymous informant who toppled the Nixon administration during the Watergate investigation by feeding incriminating evidence to the Washington Post. Cast includes Diane Lane, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Josh Lucas and Eddie Marsan.

Our Souls at Night (Unrated) Romance drama set in a tiny Colorado town where a couple of longtime neighbors (Jane Fonda and Robert Redford) unexpectedly fall in love in the wake of both being widowed. With Bruce Dern, Judy Greer and Iain Armitage.

Signature Move (Unrated) Out-of-the-closet dramedy, set in Chicago, about a lesbian Pakistani (Fawzia Mirza) who falls in love with a Mexican gym rat (Sari Sanchez) she meets in the ring after taking up Lucha-style wrestling. Featuring Shabana Azmi, Audrey Francis and Mark Hood. (In English, Spanish and Urdu)

Take Every Wave (Unrated) Reverential biopic chronicling the legendary career of Laird Hamilton, a fearless, big-wave surfer whose daring exploits changed the sport forever.

Source: BaretNewsWire