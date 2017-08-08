Free College Financial Planning Workshop, Bendheim Western Greenwich Civic Center, August 23

By

Date: August 23, 2017

Time: 7:00 pm

Parents, is your student heading to college? Join us for a FREE Educational College Financial Planning workshop!

We will focus on high school freshman, sophomores and juniors during this workshop in Greenwich:

In this workshop you will learn:

Critical information not covered during high school financial aid night

Opportunities available for your student to attend an expensive private university for less than a state school.

Selecting colleges that will give you the best financial aid packages – more FREE money and less loans.

Locating and applying for every “need-based” scholarship, grant, and low-interest loan that your student may be eligible for!

Paying for college without relying on 529 plans, expensive private student loans or raiding your retirement accounts

Simplify the process and making sure you do all the right things at the right time.

Which assets are taken into consideration when the U.S. Department of Education calculates your Expected Family Contribution (EFC).

The Biggest Mistakes parents can make that cause them to overpay for college…and how to avoid them

The FAFSA form and all the other information you need to understand in order to maximize the amount of financial aid you are eligible to receive!

Even if your family is not eligible for need-based aid, we will cover the best strategies on how to pay for college in the most cost efficient basis without it putting a strain on the rest of your finances.

And much more!

If you have a student graduating in 2018 you definitely need to be at this workshop!

Due to the popularity of our free workshops, seats fill up quickly. Reservations are required. Click on “For further information…” to reserve your seats today!

Bendheim Western Greenwich Civic Center

Activity Room 204

449 Pemberwick Road

Greenwich, CT 06831

203-532-1259