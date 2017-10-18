By

Get Better Savings, More Value with Yamaha’s Fall Promotion

By Craig Lamb

Fall is normally the “off-season” for boaters, and it’s also the best time of year to purchase a new Yamaha four-stroke outboard.

“Why Wait for Spring” is the promotional sales event underway right now that gives you a chance get a jump start on winter and spring boat show season, by adding value to your outboard purchases now.

For a limited time, purchasing eligible, new Yamaha four-stroke outboards in the 90- to 300-horsepower range gives you the opportunity to add three years of Yamaha Extended Service (Y.E.S.) to the three-year Yamaha Limited Warranty.

That all adds up to six years of total coverage at no additional cost!

What is more, receive a dealer credit up to $750 when purchasing new Yamaha outboards in the 2.5- to 7.5-horsepower range, toward the purchase of additional merchandise or services available at the authorized, participating Yamaha dealer that sold the outboard.

Yamaha’s “Why Wait for Spring” promotion is effective for select, eligible, new Yamaha four-stroke outboards purchased and warranty registered between October 2, 2017, and November 21, 2017. Additional terms and conditions apply.

Ready to get started? Check out yamahaoutboards.com to see the full lineup of outboards and accessories.

The Engine Comparison tool is a great resource for helping you decide which Yamaha four-stroke outboard best fits your needs.

Use the Find a Dealer tool to find an authorized dealer near you.

