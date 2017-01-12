By

Get up to 1,500 Instant Rebate from Skeeter Boats, for a Limited Time

By Craig Lamb

Get a head start on your springtime fishing with an instant rebate program that is applied to the time of final sale by your Skeeter dealer.

Buy. Save. Fish. That’s name for the sales event from Skeeter Boats, the ultimate fishing machine for serious anglers for six decades and counting.

Take ownership of eligible new models between Jan. 1-March 31, 2017 from a Skeeter dealer and get an instant rebate up to $1,500*.

Bass boats, bay boats, multi-species rigs and even the all-new Solera™ 189 are eligible models. So are the flagship Skeeter FX Limited Edition and 32 other models in the lineup.

Combine the superior smooth and dry ride of a deep-V hull, and a performance-driven fishing rig with room for the entire family and the result is the Solera 189.

The Solera 189 redefines the fish-and-play boat category by combining the better of two worlds into one rig. A boat with serious performance and fun for the entire family, the all-new Solera 189 not only looks the part but fishes and plays it as well.

When tournament time matters, and it always does when the clock is ticking away, the Skeeter FX Limited Edition gets you on the fish first, in style, and comes loaded with tournament-winning features.

The FX Limited Edition stands out in more ways than you can count when compared to anything else available in the bass boat market. The custom, limited edition rig is available in the FX21 LE and FX20 LE.

Limited edition is indeed what it means. Custom colors unique to the Skeeter FX Limited Edition run bow to stern, inside and out. Color accents stand out across the hull stripes, along the gunwale, around the console, and stitched into the color-matched seating. PowerPole® shallow water anchors even get the contrasting color treatment. Six different color and decal packages are available with all of the choices setting apart the bold, unique face of the Skeeter FX Limited Edition.

If you are looking for a Deep-V model, then look no further than the WX Series, the king of big water fishing boats. The boats are designed to be the ultimate in multi-species boats. Long, wide and deep, and packed with fisherman friendly features, the WX series has everything the serious tournament angler needs to lead the way come weigh-in time. Eligible boats include the WX1990, WX1910, WX1900, WX200T and WX1850.

Coastal anglers can choose from the SX2250, SX220/T, SX230, and SX200 in the bay boat lineup. The SX combines the better of two worlds. Drop the trolling motor and cruise along inshore flats, and then head offshore and drift live bait in the blue water. You can easily do both in rigs designed for the variety of conditions faced by coastal anglers.

Get started now using the online Build Your Boat tool from Skeeter Boats. Or you can find a Skeeter Dealer and shop the available inventory and get advice from the experts. For more information visit skeeterboats.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com