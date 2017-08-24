By

Girls Trip! Head to South Louisiana for Food, Fishing, and Culture

By Craig Lamb

Ah, the New Orleans French Quarter. The sound of jazz coming from Preservation Hall. The taste of fresh beignets and café au lait at Café du Monde. Art galleries and shopping. French, Creole and Cajun cultures.

It all has the makings of a girl’s getaway vacation, with a catch, and quite literally. A short drive through the scenic marshland is Home Run Charters & Lodge, a saltwater fishing paradise in Venice, La.

Saltwater anglers rank the area as among the best in the world for species variety, trophy catches and rates of success. Add it all up and the fishing side trip puts a different spin on a girl’s trip to Cajun country.

Women anglers, regardless of their skill level, are welcome at the lodge.

“Saltwater fishing has a new face,” said Capt. John Pisa. “More women than ever are enjoying the sport than ever before.”

Pisa and experienced captain and guide explained why.

“Women have a natural knack for catching fish because they are patient, they listen and ask for directions, and typically handle a rod with a gentler touch.”

Read more here about Pisa and his fellow captains at Home Run Charters.

Stay, eat, fish and play. You can do all of it in luxury and style. The Lodges at Home Run Charters is not your average fish camp. Arrive and you find elegance, comfort, and first-class service, dining, and lodging. Take a look around Venice and you will see the lodge stands out.

From the stylish Tommy Bahamas furniture to the ornate fixtures and rich, hardwood floors, the accommodations offer a more refined way to relax after an exciting day of inshore or offshore fishing.

Luxury living means the same experience for dining at the lodge. The all-inclusive plan includes a decadent five-course meal, breakfast, and a to-go lunch for the fishing day. Check out details about the lodge and dining here.

A typical day begins at 6 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m. Offshore rates are $1,700 plus fuel costs for up to 6 anglers. Inshore rates are $800 for up to 3 people or another $50 for a fourth angler. Fuel, artificial and dead bait is included.

You will ride and fish in luxury from 36’ Yellowfin 36 boats designed for smooth, dry rides in the blue water, and powered by a trio of fast, dependable 300-horsepower Yamaha outboards. What that means for you is a boat that skims across the water at 50 mph or more. You will be first to the best fishing while arriving safely. You will fish from Shearwater and Skeeter boats for inshore trips.

Click here to view more about the offshore fleet of boats.

Click here to view photos of some happy clients.

Want to know more about Home Run Charters? Check out the website at homeruncharters.com. Find out more about the inshore fishing, including rates, by clicking here. To get updated fishing reports, conditions and just chat with someone at Home Run Charters, call (504) 982-8862.

