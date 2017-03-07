Greater Bridgeport Symphony BERNSTEIN AT 99!, March 18

By

Date: March 18, 2017

Time: 8:00 pm

2017 would be Leonard’s Bernstein’s 99th birthday, so we’ll celebrate with Bernstein at 99! on March 18, which will also include Ravel’s Tzigane (our own Deborah Wong solos on violin) and Debussy’s Nocturnes. The Connecticut Chamber Choir and the Fairfield County Children’s Choir will join us for this marvelous celebration. The season concludes as GBS Salutes Spring on April 22 with Beethoven’s 6th Symphony, the famous Pastorale.

Greater Bridgeport Symphony

446 University Ave

Bridgeport, CT 06604

203-576-0263

http://www.bptsym.org/