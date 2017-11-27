Greenwich Community Gardens Presents Microgreens, December 2

Date: December 02, 2017

Time: 10:00 am

When the weather is cold, let’s move gardening inside by growing microgreens! Greenwich Community Gardens has teamed up with Abilis’ Master Gardner Chris Hadin to bring back our popular microgreens class. Learn how you can grow these nutritious and flavor-packed little veggies indoors, even in winter! This class takes place in the comfort and warmth of the Abilis Greenhouse.

Cost per student is $15. Students will receive a packet of microgreens seeds and a free microgreens growing guide.

To reserve your place, email info@greenwichcommunitygardens.org.

Location

Abilis Greenhouse

50 Glenville St.

Greenwich, CT 06831

Website: http://www.greenwichcommunitygardens.org/