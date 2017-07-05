By

Healthy Living: The Cellphone Guide

by Amy Lignor

Much like the political realm, there will always be debates and disagreements when it comes to the technological realm—especially when it comes to your health versus the almighty cellphone. Now, it is a fact that communication in the 21st century literally brought about a revolution. Mobile devices are being used and will remain at the top of “must have” lists for all ages for the rest of time. By giving the world immediate access to help, navigation systems for their cars, the ‘best’ lists when it comes to everything from where to dine out to where to shop for the latest dog dish, the cellphone has become all powerful. Heck, there is literally an app for just about everything you can think of on this planet now. Add in the music and entertainment industries and the cellphone hits on all cylinders. However, even though we are in a world where we all know the cellphone will never go the way of the dinosaurs, there is still a great many arguments when it comes to how and when the cellphone should be used.

Good health is on peoples’ minds. And since the most popular cellphone out there is referred to as a “smartphone,” it seems appropriate to talk about the “smartest” reasons in the world why you have to stop looking at that phone of yours 24/7, in order to gain good health. Reasons, by the way, that have been proven.

If and when the act of using your phone becomes way too frequent, you put yourself at risk for numerous health issues. Although the teens in America probably don’t care about this, it is a fact that you will care as the years pass on by.

First, we address stress. Cellphone use has shown negative effects on stress levels because of the constant ringing, reminders, beeping, alerts, etc. Just as it was with the regular home phone, where you got on a list and salespeople called every night after you got home from a busy day of work just to bother you, cellphones have the exact same effect. Yet that effect is increased ten-fold by the constant texts as well as emails that are being received.

More and more sicknesses are occurring because of the touching and spreading of bacteria that comes with constant phone use. No matter how many times you wash your hands, germs are always being placed on that phone of yours.

One of the biggest problems you will have to deal with later in life is the constant eye strain from your cellphone. The blue light (HEV) emitted through smartphones has been shown to damage eyes and may even harm them permanently. And not only are the eyes being harmed, but the cellphone also makes your memory fade. These smartphones we use are the process by which we now remember important dates and events, as well as using it as an alarm clock and to store phone numbers, addresses, names, birthdays and so on…leaving our own memory to go lax.

When it comes to the body, cellphones are most definitely destroying posture. We text, read, check emails and more, and when we do, we find ourselves in a “hunched over” position. This is most definitely not good for the spine or neck later in life. Not only that, but your hands suffer when you overuse that smartphone of yours. Texting seems to be the leading cause of arthritic conditions as life moves forward, and that can hurt a person severely in their later years.

Everyone already knows that car accidents have increased because of the cellphone. For the first time, alcoholism dropped to the number two reason for car accidents in this nation since alcohol was created because of the usage of cellphones while behind the wheel. But there is even a new disease called nomophobia. There are those out there who have become truly scared of being without their smartphone; so scared, in fact, that they are developing this disorder that causes extreme anxiety and nervousness. (A study done by Psychology Today of 2,163 people found that 58% of men and 47% of women already suffer from this phobia.)

Loss of sleep occurs because of the constant need to be on the smartphone, as well as the loss of social and communication skills. In this world – even though we are talking about a technology revolution – face-to-face communication skills are necessary. You must be able to apply for a job in person. You must be able to hold an educated conversation with someone. Yet the more people turn to their texting abilities, the farther they move away from being comfortable with talking in person.

The list of reasons to put that cellphone down in order to gain better health will grow longer. So think first: Be smarter and get healthier now by putting that smartphone down.

Source: Baret News