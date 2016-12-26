Hilfiger Learning Center Grand Reopening at Audubon Greenwich, January 8

By

Date: January 08, 2017

Time: 1:00 pm

Bring the entire family out for an afternoon of learning, and fun at as we celebrate the reopening of the Hilfiger Learning Center! Festivities will include live animals, backyard birdwatching, nature crafts, puppet-theater, and other activities. Hot cocoa and snacks will be served as well.

Admission: children and seniors, $3; adults, $6.

For more details or to RSVP, contact: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Rd

Greenwich, CT 06831

203-869-5272

http://greenwich.audubon.org/