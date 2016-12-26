Hilfiger Learning Center Grand Reopening at Audubon Greenwich, January 8

Time: 1:00 pm
Bring the entire family out for an afternoon of learning, and fun at as we celebrate the reopening of the Hilfiger Learning Center! Festivities will include live animals, backyard birdwatching, nature crafts, puppet-theater, and other activities. Hot cocoa and snacks will be served as well.
Admission: children and seniors, $3; adults, $6.
For more details or to RSVP, contact: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.
Audubon Greenwich
613 Riversville Rd
Greenwich, CT 06831
203-869-5272
http://greenwich.audubon.org/