Illinois Trophy Bowhunters: “Where Whitetail Dreams Come True”

When it comes to Illinois Trophy Bowhunters, Inc. (ITB), making the perfect whitetail hunt possible for any and all bow hunters is literally their mission, not just a slogan. ITB is one of those companies that has fine-tuned every aspect of the deer hunt in order to maximize the chances of bow hunting success for all their visitors.

Since ITB is 100% fair chase, a buck cannot be guaranteed, but when looking for elite service and guides who have a long experience in the bow hunting realm, the opportunities to land a trophy whitetail deer are extremely high with ITB. Managed for trophy quality deer (125” P&Y or better), ITB’s archery hunts are a full 6 days of hunting; unlike 4 or 5, which are offered by most other Illinois deer hunting outfitters. This extra day in the field can mean a great deal for the hunter if the weather has not cooperated during the week in the great state of Illinois. Coming together to increase your personal opportunity for success, ITB is a proven combination of trophy managed land, longer hunts, hunting the rut, experienced bow hunting guides, and fewer hunters to deal with.

For almost 25 years, Illinois Trophy Bowhunters, Inc. has provided unmatched bow hunting experiences. Founder Steve Phelps, back in 1991, wanted to share his passion for whitetail deer hunting with others, thus sparking the creation of ITB. The original concept was to control approximately 5000 acres in Pike County, Illinois, to judge just how good bow hunting could get if managed the correct way. Guided deer hunts would only be allowed during the rut – just three weeks out of the entire year. This made the land ITB managed more of a refuge for the remaining part of the year, which means more bucks were available when those three weeks of hunting came into play.

Detailed plans were made: ITB determined the exact spots where stands should be placed, and the approach to the stands based on various wind conditions. Shooting lanes were then also developed that would not exceed 25 yards in order to minimize wound rates and increase kill percentage. With all the professional work, research, and thought put into the plans, Illinois Trophy Bowhunters, Inc. reaped the rewards from early on and grew to become a highly respected Illinois deer outfitter, with guided deer hunts that are more popular than ever in 2017.

Each year, the best buck ITB takes, scores in the 190 – 200 inch range. The ITB hunting camp success rates can be as high as 90% for shot opportunity and 70% for kill rates! The stage is most definitely always set for the opportunity to achieve these numbers on any day during the three weeks bow hunting is practiced.

One of the most important achievements – not to mention a true compliment for ITB – is the fact that bow hunters return for 5 to 10 years in a row after their first booking. Rebooking rates have averaged around 70% for the last 10 years because hunters know that the next day they spend in the woods with ITB guides could have them scoring the best buck of their life. Thousands of satisfied deer hunters praise Illinois Trophy Bowhunters, Inc. for the work they do that goes above and beyond the call of most outfitters, which is why they book their guided tours with them – whether it be for family and friends or business events.

A guided deer hunt is a dream hunt for many and can be an awesome trip. For many, the hunt in Illinois becomes an annual journey they look forward to and a tradition that might last for several years in a row. However, if the wrong Illinois outfitter is chosen, dream hunts can end up being nightmares. The right choice is made by choosing a company with almost 25 years in the industry that is filled with experienced guides and plans to get the job done right by supplying all avid bow hunters with the unforgettable experience of coming face-to-face with those Midwest monster bucks.

In other words…when that excitement builds for the bow hunt, and the dreams grow bigger to bag that unforgettable whitetail, look no further than Illinois Trophy Bowhunters!

