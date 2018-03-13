By

In Montana, it’s All About the Trout!

By Amy Lignor

Headquartered on the Gallatin River, set against the stunning backdrop that is “Big Sky” country, sits Wild Trout Outfitters. This place calls out to one and all who are striving to have that memorable experience of going ‘Big Sky Fly Fishing’ with people who have three very important attributes: experience, knowledge, and reliability. Guided trips, as Wild Trout Outfitters will tell you, are the quickest way to minimize the learning curve for beginner anglers. Being with an experienced guide will ensure that you can learn the fundamentals of a fly casting, the basics of reading water, hatches, fly selection, and the essential techniques to properly fight and land that trout you’ve always wanted. That is why the goal of WTO is to teach all their guests the skills they need to fish and succeed while they’re on their own. But this is certainly not just calling out to the beginners out there. Advanced anglers in search of local hot spots; or those who are looking to perhaps learn the newest and latest techniques will also love WTO’s way. Being that these guides “live and breathe” the local fisheries, they definitely know where those trout are hiding – even be able to guide the veteran angler to a secluded spot with the best hatch – as well as add new skills to even the most advanced angler’s resume. Offering a wide range of guided tours and fishing trips (with rates varying for each selection), one of the most popular that the angler can choose comes in the form of the Montana Lake Fishing Trips. For the strong intermediate or advanced fly fisher, these trips come with a low-sided drift boat and power boats that take you and your guests to many of the area lakes that produce huge rainbow and brown trout. You will meet up with the “Gulpers” which refers to the sound made by large trout from mid-June through August, as they ‘gulp’ small mayflies from the surface. In spring and fall, streamer fishing is highly productive as well, seeing as trout gather at the inlet mouth prior to spawning. Another trip available for the fly fishing-obsessed comes in the form of a Jet Boat Fishing Trip. Seasonally available on Big Sky area lakes and the Missouri River, these come in full and multi-day trips (custom launch included) and allow you countless moments to catch that trophy trout. If looking to book a Winter Fishing Trip, Wild Trout Outfitters makes sure to offer fly fishing excursions year round with some exciting winter locations to wade and float fish. But there is more… The Yellowstone National Park Fishing Trips bring you into the amazing Park and its tremendous variety of beautiful, trout-loaded rivers. The fly fisherman has a wide array of choices in where and how to fish, and nowhere will you find such incredible scenery. Along those same lines, with Yellowstone Touring Company, you can enjoy an intimate adventure in Yellowstone and leave all the arrangements and details to WTO. These private tours are provided in smaller luxury vehicles that allow you to access hidden treasures that those larger group tour busses pass by. Streamside Clinics for the first-time angler out there on the water; Montana Dream excursions that are samplers for the family who want to try a little bit of everything during their visit – these are fun for all ages and a great intro to fly casting, wading, stream entomology and even knot tying. WTO’s specialty is creating those custom trips made specifically for you and yours. If you wish to go wading in one of their blue-ribbon trout streams in the cool morning air, or perhaps head out and watch that stunning sun set while catching your trout – they take care of all the details. Whether large groups or small parties, amazing lodging is available in the area, the food is awesome, and the township of Big Sky provides that warm, casual community vibe that will make you want to book your next trip with Wild Trout Outfitters before the first one has even come to a close. The trout are expecting you! There is so much to see and learn about; it is time to head to www.wildtroutoutfitters.com and witness the stunning array of trips that are there for the taking.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com