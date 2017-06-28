You are here: Home / Events / Independence Day Celebration at Greenwich Town Hall, July 4

Independence Day Celebration at Greenwich Town Hall, July 4

June 27, 2017 By

Date: July 04, 2017

Time: 9:00 am

  • Help us raise the first American flag to celebrate Greenwich’s history
  • Watch Greenwich Scouts parade the flags of the 13 Colonies
  • Honor Greenwich citizens who are descendants of our founding families
  • Salute patriots who gave their lives in the Revolutionary War
  • Recognize Good Citizen winners from Greenwich public and private schools
  • Join us for refreshments inside Town Hall

Greenwich Town Hall
101 Field Point Road
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 622-7897
http://www.greenwichct.org/townhall/

 

 

Please follow and like us:
Filed Under: Events, local news