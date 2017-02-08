It’s Time to Save for Summer Vacation!
by Amy Lignor
Putting the “pennies in the piggy bank” is something everyone in this world does (or wants to do) on a daily basis. But NOW is the time to take those “extra” pennies and purchase that great piggy bank that’s perhaps wearing some sunglasses, a colorful hat, some swim trunks…anything that makes that new piggy remind you of the one thing you want to do all year long – go on the perfect summer vacation.
Getting away from it all, as any doctor will tell you, is something that should be done for your health, your well-being, and to remove some of that ridiculous stress that comes with the job, family, and the everyday problems life hands to you on a silver platter.
Yes, there are bills to pay, but beginning that “travel budget” for the summertime is something that should begin right now – this early – while the snow still falls outside the window. Being 2017 and living in the world of absolute and 100% technology, it is also far easier to begin than it used to be. By heading to websites out there, such as Priceline, you can begin to find the “best deals” from hotels to travel costs in order to form a good estimate of how much it’s going to cost for you to sit in your chosen “paradise,” take a deep, calming breath and…relax. But once you have a good estimate in place, what do you then do to save those pennies?
First, setting up a separate savings account is a great way to begin. This savings account would be used only for your summer vacation funds and will help you keep perfect track of the money and give you focus. A separate account will give you extra motivation and keep you on the right path to building your summer vacation fund. Then, concentrate on making weekly contributions – not monthly. Even if your normal, everyday life is based on a monthly budget, this separate account will thrive if you make it a habit to mark on your calendar to deposit money into it on a weekly basis.
Second, start scaling back those “extra” expenses for at least three months. You would be amazed how much money you could put into the summer savings account by cutting out those $3 scratch-off tickets every day, that extra cup of over-priced coffee, that movie night – and more – for only three months. Cook at home and avoid those pricey restaurants, as well. Believe you me, the summer stress-free vacation will make you far happier than a night out at the local restaurant. One delivery pizza night of $35.00 can really add up fast if adding it to the summer vacation account.
Third, work on planning a week’s worth of spending ahead of time, then stick to that plan as much as you possibly can. Compare prices of things online to keep costs down and avoid shopping on a whim for the next few months. If you get in the habit of making lists for the upcoming week and anticipating things ahead of time, your summer vacation account will grow and you will find it far easier to stay inside your pre-set budget lines.
Fourth, you can also think about selling something you don’t need in order to increase your summer vacation account. Having a tag sale doesn’t sound like a “big thing,” but you would be amazed by the amount of cash you can bring in and put toward that summer vacation account when you choose to liquidate items that you only glance at when you dust the house. Not only that, but you can also add some items to sell on programs like eBay. There are those out there who will look at your “spring cleaning” and see it as “must-haves” for their very own home.
There you have it. Simple and easy. Stay aware, make lists, stop the deliveries for a bit, remember that you don’t need that extra pair of shoes to join all the others sitting in the closet, and open that separate “piggy bank” in order to deposit those funds that will go a long way when it comes to relieving stress.
Then…book the flight, the hotel, and put a smile on your face. Because even though it may be snowing now, summer IS on its way and you are prepared to take full advantage of it!
Source: GIG News