By

It’s Time to Travel to These Wonders of the World that May Soon Disappear

by Amy Lignor

When it comes to travel, there are many locations you and your family should take the chance to see. However, there are also a few that should be seen now, before they become listed among the “missing” Wonders of the World. It is a fact, no matter how you look at life, that the Earth is in danger when it comes to global warming, air pollution, rising sea levels, deforestation and a list of other environmental and ecological problems. Whether by human hands or simply the changes Mother Nature has decided upon, the landscape is being altered, causing one-of-a-kind areas to slowly disappear.

So as you sit down and begin researching that next big family trip, take a look at these areas that provide excellent guides, adventure, fun, and create memories that will last – even if the areas themselves do not.

A good place to start is Alaska. Falling under the already sparse category of “unique,” this state experienced output from several Canadian copper and gold mines, posing a hazard to Alaska’s major salmon rivers. Now is the perfect time to book a true, authentic Alaskan fishing lodge where you and other passionate anglers can cast for Pacific salmon, char, and more. In addition, with animal and plant species facing extinction as they lose their natural habitats, heading to Alaska and viewing the wildlife makes for a great time.

Along the same lines, with jungles and rainforests shrinking because of oil drilling, logging, mining, etc., taking a trip to the country of Rwanda would be a jaw-dropping experience you’ll never forget. Here, you can encounter some of the last remaining mountain gorillas, as well as golden monkeys and chimpanzees. Studies have been released showing that 60 percent of primate species are threatened with extinction, which means now is the time to soak in a Rwanda experience with some of the best guides in the business.

A very remote location that’s not appearing on vacation “bucket lists,” considering that only about 1,000 tourists visit here per year* (*UN data), Tuvalu in the South Pacific is perhaps the one true paradise still on Earth that should be seen. With stunning beaches, brilliant blue waters and colorful lagoons, this little nation is sinking into those rising waters at a rate of 0.2 inches per year. Seeing as that Tuvalu lies just 6.6 feet above sea level, taking pictures of those lagoons, enjoying the culture and cuisine, and walking those beaches are a must.

Along the same path as Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands are also being “drowned” by rising sea levels, with five of the islands already gone from view. Stunning villages have had to be relocated because of erosion on other islands, so if looking to capture that cultural experience while relishing in secluded bays and snorkeling in coral reefs, the Solomon Islands are your top choice.

Although most people want only those relaxing, warm beaches in the summertime, there are those (believe it or not) who love to partake in more adventurous pursuits. If you rate in this category, than it’s time to head to Antarctica. With the major ice shelves along the Antarctic Peninsula breaking, retreating or losing volume over the past decades, exploring the peninsula is definitely something you’ll never forget. From snowshoeing to mountaineering to kayaking and camping, an Antarctic excursion offers it all.

Greenland, as well, is suffering from its melting ice sheet. This is a country that actually logged its highest average summer temperature on record just last year. If looking for a phenomenal adventure that includes seeing those Arctic landscapes, Greenland is the perfect location. But if looking for a trip closer to home, head to Glacier National Park in Montana. If you are unaware, this is one of the most popular spots in all of the U.S. Unfortunately, those increasing numbers of visitors come from the fact that people are attempting to get a last look at the once giant glaciers that originally shaped the park. At one time this was home to approximately 150 glaciers but is now down to 25. Some scientists call for their complete disappearance by 2030, but other estimates call for the demise to be sooner than that.

Although there are a slew of others to be seen, one that must be mentioned is not only one of the most beautiful places on Earth but is also one of the most romantic cities and has been utilized in films galore, and been written about in tons of books. It is Venice, Italy: The city where you can take that authentic gondola ride down the canal and view the hundreds of bridges, stunning waterways and amazing architecture. Yes, Venice has been sinking for centuries, but scientific evidence has suggested that the process is speeding up, causing the one-of-a-kind city to sink almost five times faster.

Knowing this information, when booking your next vacation try to remember odds are positive places like Disneyworld will be around for a long time to come, but there are others out there that are just too fantastic to risk missing.

Source: Baret News