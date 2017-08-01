By

Jack Frost Will Arrive…So Plan Your Fall Garden Now

by Amy Lignor

Time waits for no one…even a gardener. These supposedly “lazy” summer days are flying past at a rapid pace, so if you want to continue to harvest fresh vegetables and make those neighbors of yours envious because they missed the bus on this one, you need to plan and plant your fall garden as soon as you can.

It is a fact of nature that cool-season veggies actually help to extend the gardening season, especially those that can be ready for harvest in two to three months. Now, although the easiest way to begin your fall garden is to purchase transplants of fall crops, seeds work just as well for a variety of veggies that you will love to add to the autumn dinner table.

The most important key to having a complete success when it comes to your fall garden is to select the vegetables that have the shortest maturity time. Then, time the planting of these vegetables so that your goal of being able to harvest these crops before Jack Frost arrives will be met. The easiest way to plan the exact time to begin planting, is to take your calendar and count back from the date of the “average” time period that the first frost rears its ugly head in your location. Then, simply match that to the number of maturity days your vegetables need to reach perfection before the cold weather comes knocking at your door.

When it comes to fast-growing fall garden picks, there are a number of vegetables to choose from. The list includes carrots, radishes, beets, peas, and so much more. Do your research and look for selections that are well-promoted and well-known as being tolerant to the cold. One of the most popular choices with gardeners for their fall garden is winter cabbage. The one thing you have to make sure of with this selection, however, (as it is with your broccoli and cauliflower), is to watch out for those cabbage worms. By putting a mesh laundry bag over them, the sun and water will stay in, but the bugs will have to take a hike.

When it comes to planting, the steps are quite easy. Simply remove weeds and summer vegetables that are definitely past their prime. Loosen the soil to about 6-8 inches deep and work in an inch of compost. You have to remember that seeds can be planted deeper for the fall garden than in the spring in order to help them stay cool and moist. Offering a “dash” of fertilizer will keep production high and offer those plants a great start. When it comes to watering, make sure to water the area to reduce that warm soil temperature that summer creates, just before planting. A fully watered garden that is maintained well, with a light layer of mulch, is the perfect combination as the days of summer grow shorter and nighttime temps begin to dip.

And when they start dipping a little too low, cover the garden with row cover cloth so they can reach that harvest point before that full-fledged winter comes a calling!

Source: Baret News