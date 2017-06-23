By

Jerkbaits Often Overlooked as Summer Bass Lures

Yamaha Pro Brandon Palaniuk Fishes Jerkbaits Year-Round for Quality Bass

Bass tournament fishermen are famous for having “secret” lures they don’t tell anyone about, but Brandon Palaniuk’s secret lure is one that’s in virtually every angler’s tacklebox. The Yamaha Pro’s lure is a jerk bait, but his secret is that he fishes it all year, and he especially likes to use it during the hot summer months.

“Most fishermen think a jerk bait is only effective during the winter, but really, these are lures I use throughout the year. The difference is simply the speed at which I present them. Now during the summer in warm water, I work them really fast, as opposed to cold water where I fish them much more slowly.”

Jerkbaits are a type of crankbait, generally featuring a long, thin five to six-inch body with a diving lip and two or three treble hooks. Instead of retrieving them with steady cranking, anglers point their rod tips down and use a series of jerks and pauses, varying their speed to match the mood of the bass. Jerkbaits have an erratic side to side action and are usually most effective in water depths of less than 12 feet.

“I still use a jerk-jerk-pause cadence in my retrieve, just as I do in cold water,” continues Palaniuk, “but now the pauses are very short, and my lure never really stops moving. It’s constantly darting back and forth, so it probably resembles either a fleeing or an injured baitfish.

“Summer bass have a high metabolism rate, so they’re feeding more aggressively than they do in the winter, which is why the faster retrieve works so well. Bass must think it represents an easy meal, because a lot of quality fish hit it, not just small bass.”

The Yamaha Pro used a jerk bait to help him win the 2013 Bassmaster® Elite tournament on the St. Lawrence River in New York, an event in which he made daily one-way runs of more than 100 miles down the river and out into Lake Ontario. On the final day of the tournament, with the lake extremely rough, he used a jerk bait near a rocky shoreline to cement his winning catch.

“My favorite places to use a jerk bait during the summer are over wide, often featureless flats where bass are roaming rather than relating to any specific cover or structure,” notes the Idaho-based angler, “but when bass are suspended or around cover like standing timber or deeper ridges, I won’t hesitate to use the jerk bait there, too. I prefer to use lighter 10-pound fluorocarbon line because it allows the jerk bait to move freely from side to side, but around heavier cover, I may change to heavier

12-pound line.

“A jerk bait, especially when fished with a fast retrieve, will often cause bass to show themselves with a quick follow, even if they don’t actually hit it. You can make a quick follow-up cast with a jig or plastic worm and often catch them, and in that sense, a jerk bait is also a perfect lure to use when you’re searching for bass.”

Palaniuk’s favorite color for jerk baits is a hue he calls mossback-shiner, which features a darker back with a lighter silver belly. Pearl-blue is another combination he’s used successfully. Overall, he prefers to fish jerk baits in clearer water where he feels bass are probably feeding by sight; his fast retrieve makes the lure that much more tempting, since fish feel its vibrations but don’t really get a good look at it.

“Jerkbaits will catch bass year-round,” concludes the Yamaha Pro, “and the reason they’re so versatile is because you can easily vary your retrieve speed to match the conditions. I always have one tied on and ready to cast, but among all the Bassmaster® Elite pros, only a few of them fish jerk baits during the summer like I do, and that suits me just fine.” Y

