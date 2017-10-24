Jewish Arts & Film Festival of Fairfield County in Stamford, October 28 – November 5

By

October 28 – November 05, 2017

The Stamford Jewish Community Center is thrilled to present to you the very best in current Jewish films, speakers, fine art and literature that the international Jewish community has to offer. Recognized as an essential part of the Jewish cultural arena in Fairfield County, the Jewish Arts & Film Festival is a highly anticipated celebration of Jewish and Israeli life, culture, community and history, brought to audiences during the festival week and throughout the year.

Join us for our 16th season as we bring to you award-winning films like Nancy Spielberg’s On the Map, festival favorites like Fanny’s Journey, Women’s Balcony and many more. Single Film Ticket: $15.

For festival details, visit www.stamfordjcc.org or contact Nancy Schiffman at 203.487.0941 or nschiffman@stamfordjcc.org.

* * * * The Stamford Jewish Community Center boasts a wide variety of social, educational and recreational programs. JCC membership, events and programs are open to everyone, regardless of race or religion.