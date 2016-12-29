By

Key factors of Your Needed Winter Skin Regimen with EltaMD® Skin Care

By Amy Lignor

The cold winds and freezing temperatures of winter have arrived in many parts of the U.S. EltaMD® wants to help you protect your skin from seasonal dryness, cracking and itch aggravated by winter conditions.

EltaMD® is dedicated to helping people establish a practical and effective skin care regimen using their unique and innovative products. EltaMD® dermatologist-recommended skin care product line has specialized formulas for every skin type. For enthusiasts of the winter lifestyle, EltaMD® is a great resource to learn more when it comes to your skin care needs.

Winter sun, frigid temperatures, whipping winds, and even dry indoor heating can actually strip your skin of moisture and can leave your face and hands feeling tight, dry, and irritated.

Keeping your skin healthy and hydrated all day long in the winter months is recommended. Start every morning with an effective facial moisturizer. The EltaMD® Barrier Renewal Complex helps maintain soft and supple skin in the colder months while promoting a more youthful appearance all year round. It restores the vibrant glow of youth by improving the tone and texture of your skin. With five unique ceramides that replenish moisture loss and increase water retention, lines and wrinkles are visibly softened.

A fact that is often forgotten in the winter is the damage the sun can cause to your skin. Up to 80% of the sun’s rays can penetrate light clouds, snow, and even fog. Over time, that exposure can lead to moles, wrinkles, and skin cancers. So even on those cloudy or overcast days, using sunscreen to protect your skin helps prevent the signs of early aging and skin cancer, says the American Cancer Society.

EltaMD® offers a line of superior sun protection formulas designed for year-round use by all skin types and ages. Specially formulated with transparent zinc oxide, EltaMD® sunscreens provide long-lasting UVA and UVB protection with broad-spectrum SPF ratings from 30 to 50. Highly recommended by dermatologists and plastic surgeons, EltaMD® is the best-selling physician-dispensed sunscreen in the U.S., according to an assessment by Kline & Company*.

Lip protection during winter pursuits is another issue to consider. In winter, whether skiing or simply taking care of outdoor chores, lips can easily chap. Wearing lip balm is essential when it comes to good winter skin care. EltaMD® UV Lip Balm Broad-Spectrum SPF 31 is perfect for protecting and soothing dry, chapped lips. Formulated with transparent zinc oxide and nourishing antioxidants, it combats the harmful effects of damaging UVA and UVB rays. Olive oil and vitamin E team up to condition and replenish moisture, making your lips silky-soft while providing long-lasting comfort

Effective facial cleansing is especially important during the winter when icy road debris and other environmental contaminants are prevalent. The EltaMD® Foaming Facial Cleanser is an oil-free, pH-balanced formula that offers gentle cleansing without irritating or drying your skin. This gentle face wash contains bromelain and apple amino acids that act to remove makeup, excess oil, and impurities. Your skin’s natural moisture is retained, leaving your skin clean, smooth and soft.

If dealing with oily or acne-prone skin, EltaMD® AM Therapy Facial Moisturizer will allow you adequate hydration without clogging pores or worsening acne. Garnering rave reviews from consumers and physicians alike, this oil-free moisturizer applies silky smooth and is non-greasy. Containing the perfect ingredients, like hyaluronic acid to help the skin retain essential moisture and enhance suppleness, it is fragrance-free and noncomedogenic—making it suitable for oily or combination skin types. Because it also contains vitamin B-3, it is the perfect facial moisturizer for those with rosacea. Its anti-inflammatory properties minimize the appearance of redness.

As you head into this winter season, whether skiing on the slopes or huddled-up by a fire, make sure to protect your skin with the full line of EltaMD® products as you pursue your fun in winter’s wonderland.

Visit www.eltamd.com for all your Skin Care Needs

*Assessment by Kline and Company, 2014 (most recent report)

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com