Leave the Jokes to the Comedians

by Amy Lignor

People fall into specific “categories.” Of course, these categories were set by someone else who basically just had a louder mouth or deeper pocket than the rest of the people speaking at the time.

In this article, however, there is no such thing as Democrat or Republican. Why is that? Because if you really believe that only one of these two particular categories consistently gave America the “best of the best” then you most certainly haven’t paid one bit of attention to history. Some Presidents were bad; others good. Yet all made mistakes. It came down to how they handled them as to how well they actually did their jobs. Some stopped wars; others created them.

To this day (and you can find this in any poll you’d like to look up), a man by the name of Abraham Lincoln remains the most “popular” President that the U.S. ever voted into office. Now…remember, this is a man who did oversee a war – the worst war for America, in fact, because it was simply us against us. Perhaps it was the way he fought; what he declared; how he handled some of the worst situations ever seen; whatever it was, Abraham Lincoln has kept his title of “Honest Abe” in the largest number of households across this country. (That’s both Democrat and Republican households, folks.)

The upside of America has always been freedom. There are millions who back up an idiotic campaign that then, perhaps four years later, stop hailing and start ‘turning away’ from. This works the opposite way as well. There are those who rail against an idea, law or movement just to – perhaps, four years later – state that they absolutely supported that idea and the others who did not were idiots. In other words, we have the freedom of indecision. We have the freedom to change our minds. And we have the freedom to make a joke if we feel like it. Perhaps right now, however, people are discovering that this recent joke has gone too far.

You’re all immigrants. I’ll give you a moment to let that sink in. Unless you are a Native American (keyword: native) reading this article, you are an immigrant. Somewhere in your background came a family who worked, who tried, who perhaps faced tyranny, oppression and WALLS that they could not get over in order to be free and at least get a “shot” at something better. Were all your relatives criminals? I doubt that. Did all of them ruin America? Actually, no. They started it. They made mistakes. They faced indecision, war, etc. But it was how they handled these situations that made them who they were at their very core. Some were wrong; you can bet on that. In fact, if you reach the age of five there’s a 100% chance you’ve made a mistake along the way.

Now, with something that really started as nothing more than a joke, a man wants you to believe that America is being completely and utterly destroyed by immigrants – illegal immigrants, of course. Therefore, in order to stop this, we shall simply “close our borders” to various countries and people. (Well, the countries that he does not have personal businesses operating in.) No offense to anyone out there, but crime will occur with illegal or legal immigrants at the helm. Why? Because there will always be crime. There will always be bad people who make bad decisions. That is a simple fact; nothing more.

In the driver’s seat, in 2017, is a man who knows how to collect cash but has absolutely no political background whatsoever. This is a man who is now walking through halls, marching past paintings of former Presidents who stood for something. Some stood for idiocy, I grant you that. All made a bad decision or two during their time. But many made this country what it is today: a place where people want to live. Can all that work be undone by a big mouth or a bad joke? I hope not.

The one we are supposed to hail now in America is one who has late night talk show hosts gaining more comedy fodder, and the likes of SNL placing him in the category of “Mr.” and most certainly NOT “Mr. President.” Will he have good days and do the right things? That’s a chance every voter who sided with this man took. And all those others who simply thought it was a funny joke at the time. In the end, walls and borders and a path of hate and dominance will most certainly destroy what this whole country was built on. By starting out this way, it would not be a stretch to see this country get to the day when the inscription on Lady Liberty will have to be changed. If so, maybe that’s the day everyone will see that the jokes should be left up to the comedians who get paid to make them. Because, whether Republican or Democrat, this one is absolutely not funny.

Source: GIG News