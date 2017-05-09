By

Louisiana’s Best-Kept Fishing Secret is Offshore

By Craig Lamb

Go to New Orleans for the obvious reasons. Jazz, food, the French and Cajun-infused culture. Drive 2 hours south and arrive at a completely different world. Here you will encounter some of the world’s best saltwater fishing that begins in Grand Isle.

Located on a barrier island of the same name, Grand Isle is a remote oasis where the mainland ends and the Gulf of Mexico begins. What makes it so productive for fishing is the nutrient-rich flow of the Mississippi River. The mouth of the river is not far away.

All those reasons explain why Grand Isle is the hub of saltwater fishing for South Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Every saltwater fish known to man is found here. And in size and abundance. Pull up near a deepwater oil rig, toss a live bait rig or cast a lure and hang on. What’s on the other end of the line you won’t know until it breaks the surface or nears the boat.

Capt. Lance Walker grew up here. Like his grandfather and uncle, Walker and his family owned fishing camps around Grand Isle. Walker has spent a lifetime on the water and over a decade ago started Fish Commander Charters.

“I’ve always said that if you are making a living doing something you love, then you must be doing something right.”

Walker spends over 150 days a year guiding his clients and taking them to world-class waters filled with tuna, snapper, grouper, amberjack, cobia, king mackerel, dolphin, marlin, wahoo and more.

His charter business demands using the most reliable, dependable, safe and functional gear available for days and weeks at a time. Downtime means lost business, and during the peak season, he can’t afford it.

Walker’s personal choice for a boat is a 32-foot Twin Vee catamaran that is designed for commercial charter fishing. It features a wide beam, with stable deck that gives up to six customers plenty of room to fish and relax.

“I have captained boats from 20 to 60 feet, and this is the best riding fishing rig that I have ever been on.”

To get his clients on fish—and sometimes that takes hours of run time out into the Gulf—Walker depends on Yamaha. His boat is powered by class-leading V6 4.2L F300 outboards.

Why Yamaha? Here’s why.

“I started out with the 250 four stroke, and after about five good years with those, the 300 horsepower came out.”

“The fuel efficiency is just as good, and the speed is incredible,” continued Walker. “The light weight is very consistent with what I need to make the catamaran hull perform at it’s best.”

That is a lot of bragging but it’s true. When cruising at 4000 RPM the F300’s speed is up to 19% faster than other 300 h.p. brands. That is achieved by technology that results in an outboard that is lightest in its class with the largest displacement.

Walker has reason to brag about fuel economy. He might run 100 miles—or more—one-way, on an average trip. The F300 features up to 17% better long-range fuel economy than comparable 300 h.p. four-stroke outboards. That is due to Yamaha’s class-leading technology. [just make sure you have all the data to support these claims]

Here is the most impressive statistic of them all. Walker’s twin F300s have 5,600 hours* and counting of dependable operation in all kinds of weather, fishing conditions, and for weeks at the time.

“Without the dependability of Yamaha, we can’t feed our families, get the trips off and keep our customer’s happy.”

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com