Making Your Health “Resolute”

by Amy Lignor

It is time for those New Year’s Resolutions to be made. We all know the ones most likely being placed on lists everywhere: stop smoking and lose weight. Why? Because these have always been the top two when it comes to goals, so that the next time the ball drops you feel amazing that the goal was achieved. A tough fact to learn, however, is that even though more than half of Americans resolve to better their health in some way each year, less than half are still on target to achieve their goal six months later.

Enthusiasm always deadens after the “party” is over and the real world comes back into play. The holidays are wonderful times, yet the luster of it all fades. So…are there ways to keep people working towards their goal? You bet there are!

Take the weight loss resolution. That one resolution, a great many times, comes along with the feeling that there should be overnight success. It is still a reality that gaining it took a lot less time and energy than it will ever take losing it, but setting normal goals for yourself can aid in keeping your momentum and that luster shining brilliantly far more than six months into the year. Results can and will happen, yet there are so many programs, machines and equipment out there that when it comes to weight loss, sometimes the ability to pick the right advice that will actually work becomes more of a load to carry than the actual extra weight. In the end, it’s the social factor that needs to be in place in order to keep the goal you’ve set for yourself.

This is the same basic foundation when it comes to quitting smoking. You need that support of family and friends around you to not only help, listen to the frustration, etc., but also be highly supportive: going to a gym with a best friend so that they, too, can get healthier but also become a “team member” in achieving your goal is perfect. If the focus is smoking, speaking to an ex-smoker and having them on your “team” can be truly helpful. After all, they’ve already gone through it, so they are the absolute best people to help you.

Never forget how much cash you will save either. Let’s be honest, if you added up the costs of those extra snacks, pizza deliveries, etc., something a whole lot more fun could be bought for both you and your family. When it comes to smoking, the cash saved is huge. And the idea to spend cash on something that won’t necessarily lead to your early demise is most definitely another plus.

Stress is also a problem for almost everyone, and the amount of stress can become astronomical. For good health, stress must be cut. The work hours need no more extending. Exercise, nutrition, spending time with family and friends – these are all important in order to cut the stress and allow you to get a more restful sleep – which in turn causes you to do far better at work than you did when you spent way too many hours there.

My own grandfather used to tell me: “I’ll sleep when I’m dead.” The line was very strong and precise. But in the real world, without a restful sleep, you are more likely to develop poor health. A higher risk of obesity, as well as Type 2 diabetes and memory issues have been linked to lack of sleep.

There is also a solid, basic factor when it comes to owning good health: happiness. No rolling of the eyes on this one. Yes, work is difficult at times. Yes, the bills keep coming in and the kids need that college education. Those facts are most definitely real. However, by taking time out – even small amounts of time – and enjoying the life you’re working so hard at making, allows you to leap onto the good side of health. Thousands of studies have proven positive/happy people are less likely to deal with heart attacks or develop heart disease than those who are resting on the side of gloomy.

In every place – whether big city or small town – there are always locations where you can enjoy a walk, sit and listen to music, or simply have a good day outdoors in the sunshine with your family.

Thus, it’s time to make those 2017 Resolutions the most resolute they have ever been

Source: Baret News