Mardi Bra 2017, Begins February 21

February 21 – March 03, 2017

The Undies Project will hold a community bra drive, called Mardi “Bra”, in Westport to collect donations of new, and gently used, bras to benefit those less fortunate. Donations can be made at the following local businesses: Aux Délices,Riverside and Greenwich; Equinox ; Inside the Armoire; Kaia Yoga, Old Greenwich and Greenwich; Professional Physical Therapy, Harvard Ave; Sportsplex; The Edge Fitness; YWCA;

All donations from Mardi “Bra” 2017 will be distributed to Fairfield County organizations who help those in need.

Contact: (203) 820-3168

Website: http://www.theundiesproject.org/