Martin Luther King Jr. Family Day at Bruce Museum, January 16

Date: January 16, 2017

Time: 10:00 am

Fun family activities from 10:00-4:00 pm.

African and African-American storytelling performance by Eshu Bumpus at 11:00 am and again at 1:00 pm. Stories encourage laughter, creativity and participation.

Eshu Bumpus captivates his audience by telling tales leavened with music, humor and mystery. His stories encourage laughter, creativity and participation. Eshu is a renowned storyteller, an accomplished jazz vocalist and a master at physical characterization, who has performed in 26 states across the country.

Limited seating.

Performances and activities are free with museum admission.

Bruce Museum Family Days are generously sponsored by Whole Foods.

Bruce Museum

1 Museum Drive

Greenwich, CT 06830-7157

203-869-0376

info@brucemuseum.org

https://brucemuseum.org/