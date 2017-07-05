Medieval Combat in Norwalk, Through December 21

By

Medieval Combat every Thursday from 4-7pm at Mathews Park in Norwalk, CT.

New players welcome – loaner gear available!

Fighting is fast-paced medieval style with weapons padded for full contact. Participants engage in simulated medieval combat and attempt to defeat their opponents in a variety of scenarios ranging from duels to castle sieges.

We use swords, shields, spears, axes, grappling, offensive shield work, archery, and more! No spells or classes, just straight up sword bashing. We have loaner gear for new members! No experience necessary!

Location

Mathews Park

295 West Avenue

Norwalk, CT 06850

Visit our website for more information: http://www.myrmidondagorhir.com/