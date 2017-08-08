Mickey Leonard Concert at Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens in Stamford, August 13

By

Date: August 13, 2017

Time: 5:00 pm

Join us for a night of eclectic electric music! The concerts take place on the Great Lawn or in the Silver Educational Center if there’s rain. Bring chairs, a blanket and a picnic dinner.

Veteran musician Mickey Leonard assembles an impressive ensemble of top notch players and singers. They set a very high standard and strictly adhere to it. A great time is guaranteed for all!

$5 members, $10 non-members, free for children 12 & under

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens

151 Brookdale Road

Stamford, CT 06903

(203) 322-6971

http://www.bartlettarboretum.org/