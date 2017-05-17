Mill River Park Spring Cornhole League, Starting May 24

May 24, 2017 – June 28, 2017

Back by popular demand, we’re at it again with round two of the Mill River Park Cornhole League, Spring edition! Wednesday evenings May 24th – June 28th from 6pm-8pm we will be meeting on the Carousel Lawn for beer, fun, and competition. We will be teaming up with our friends at Half Full Brewery, serving discounted beer (and snacks) to you and your teammates. 5 weeks of regular competition will come to a head in week 6 for the playoffs, finals, and a summer barbecue celebration on June 28th!

Registration opens Monday, April 10th. Pre-registration is required and you must be 21+ to register and play.

Location

Brownstein|Selkowitz Carousel Pavilion Lawn

20 Broad St

Stamford, CT 06901

Contact: 2039890321

Visit www.millriverpark.org/cornholeleague for details.