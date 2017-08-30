Monroe Historical Society Tag and Textile Sale, September 8 – 10

By

September 08 – September 10, 2017

The Monroe Historical Society needs your donations for our annual Tag and Textile Sale to be held at the Beardsley Homestead, Sept 8, 9, & 10.

Household tag sale items, in good condition, fabric, yarn, sewing notions and arts and craft supplies will be appreciated.

Christmas items will also be accepted at this time for the December Christmas Fair.

Appointments may be made by calling 203-261-1383.

Location: 31 Great Ring Road, Monroe, CT

Website: http://monroecthistory.org/