Monty Waterbury Cup at Greenwich Polo Club, June 11

Date: June 11, 2017

Time: 1:00 pm

For the first time, Greenwich Polo Club is offering roundtrip shuttle service between Manhattan and Greenwich Polo Club each polo Sunday. Polo fans can ride in the comfort of an air-conditioned VIP shuttle van with pickup at noon on the corner of Little West 12th Street and Washington Street, in front of The Standard Biergarten in the Meatpacking District. The roundtrip shuttle will depart from Greenwich Polo Club at approximately 6 p.m. after the award ceremony.

Admission with shuttle starts at $60 per person.

More information will be forthcoming on this premier polo event in the New York City area.

For information about teams and matches updates, information will be updated when available. Follow us on Instagram @ greenwichpoloclub.

Greenwich Polo Club

1 Hurlingham Dr

Greenwich, CT 06831

203.561.1639

http://greenwichpoloclub.com/