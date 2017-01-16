Movie Night & Wine Tasting at Audubon Greenwich, January 25

Time: 6:00 pm
Join us for cocktails (from 6-6:45 p.m.) and movie (from 6:45-8 p.m.). Come view the film Bag It and discover the impact of plastic on the environment, wildlife, and human health. We will also enjoy potluck appetizers, desserts provided by Granola Bar, fresh popcorn provided by Happiness is… and wine tasting with The Study Fine Wines.
This FREE event is being presented by Audubon Greenwich and the Greenwich Garden Club Conservation Committee, along with:
Green Fingers Garden Club
Hortulus Garden Club
Greenwich Land Trust
Greening our Children
Greenwich Community Gardens
Save the Sound
Whole Foods
Granola Bar
North Street Pharmacy
Garden Education
To RSVP and to sign up to bring an appetizer or bottle of wine, contact Kim Gregory at (203) 918-5254 or staglanefarm@yahoo.com.
Audubon Greenwich
613 Riversville Rd
Greenwich, CT 06831
203-869-5272
http://greenwich.audubon.org/