Movie Night & Wine Tasting at Audubon Greenwich, January 25

By

Date: January 25, 2017

Time: 6:00 pm

Join us for cocktails (from 6-6:45 p.m.) and movie (from 6:45-8 p.m.). Come view the film Bag It and discover the impact of plastic on the environment, wildlife, and human health. We will also enjoy potluck appetizers, desserts provided by Granola Bar, fresh popcorn provided by Happiness is… and wine tasting with The Study Fine Wines.

This FREE event is being presented by Audubon Greenwich and the Greenwich Garden Club Conservation Committee, along with:

Green Fingers Garden Club

Hortulus Garden Club

Greenwich Land Trust

Greening our Children

Greenwich Community Gardens

Save the Sound

Whole Foods

Granola Bar

North Street Pharmacy

Garden Education

To RSVP and to sign up to bring an appetizer or bottle of wine, contact Kim Gregory at (203) 918-5254 or staglanefarm@yahoo.com.

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Rd

Greenwich, CT 06831

203-869-5272

http://greenwich.audubon.org/