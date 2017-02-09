By

Ned Rig System

In an age of copycat baits and fad techniques, it’s increasingly rare for a new fishing lure that truly helps anglers catch more fish to burst onto the scene. But over the last two years, that is exactly what has happened as fishermen nationwide have started adopting the ‘Ned Rig’ system and watched their catch rates soar. And best of all, the Ned Rig is not only extremely effective, but also very simple, inexpensive, and easy to use, making it ideal for everyone from beginners to the most ardent tournament anglers

The Ned Rig consists of a miniature, mushroom-shaped jighead paired with a small soft bait made from ElaZtech, a proprietary soft plastic formula developed and manufactured by South Carolina-based Z-Man Fishing Products. ElaZtechElaZtech is far more durable than traditional soft plastic materials, so the baits not only outcatch but also outlast other competitive products.

Though the roots of this finesse technique date back to the 1950s, it wasn’t until approximately ten years ago that small jigs were paired with ElaZtech plastics to create a true Ned Rig. Beginning in the early 2000s, In-Fisherman Field Editor and finesse fishing guru Ned Kehde – as well as other students of finesse fishing – relentlessly cut up, customized, tested and refined various versions of ElaZtech baits to ultimately shape the techniques of legendary finesse anglers like Chuck Woods, Guido Hibdon, and Charlie Brewer into a more modernized approach by taking advantage of the advanced soft plastic material.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of Kehde and his cohorts, Z-Man developed a system of small, wormlike soft plastics – the Finesse TRD, Hula StickZ, and Finesse ShadZ – that mimic small invertebrates and baitfish that can be easily paired with its Finesse ShroomZ jigheads to create the perfect Ned Rig. Introduced to the fishing world in 2014, word of the Ned Rig’s ability to attract numerous bites even in tough fishing conditions has made it a staple among recreational and tournament anglers alike.

So why exactly does such a small, simple, and nondescript presentation like the Ned Rig work so well? While no one knows for certain, several noted experts have their theories. According to fisheries biologist and noted fishing writer Ralph Mann, “[t]his is a very complex subject, but basically, bass only see detail when they have to. Bass are eating machines and will eat almost anything that looks and acts alive and does not exhibit any danger signals that they recognize and have learned to avoid.”

Full-time Kansas fishing guide Clyde Holscher, who relies on the Ned Rig daily to help his clients catch fish, has his own theory. “Seventy percent of freshwater fishes’ diets are small invertebrates and crustaceans. The Ned Rig duplicates the size and texture of this forage, and Z-Man’s color selections emulate invertebrates and crustacean throughout the changing seasons. We are not offering the fish a double cheeseburger, but merely a tasty morsel!”

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle