By

Never Strike Out with Home Run Charters

By Craig Lamb

“We had our limit of red snapper in about 15 minutes.”

“We were headed back to the dock by lunch time with about 700 pounds of fish.”

“Woody and Reece had us limiting out in no time.”

“The accommodations were outstanding.”

Actual customers at Home Run Fishing Charters & Lodge made all of the above comments in TripAdviser. The reason why these satisfied customers keep coming back is the fastest, best-equipped boats whose captains know more about the Venice area than anyone else. Top it off with the most luxurious lodging just steps away from the boat slips, great food, and hospitality, and you have it all at Home Run Charters & Lodge.

Wahoo, marlin, dolphin and tuna. Redfish, speckled trout, flounder, sheepshead, and tripletail. Inshore or offshore. Venice, Louisiana, is one of few places in the world where you can go from fishing skinny water to blue water in the same trip. Every month is great for inshore fishing.

If going deep is more your style, you can do that, too. That’s what makes rig fishing off the shores of Venice, Louisiana so exciting. In addition to targeting shallow-water reef fish, Home Run Charters can also take you out to the deep end of the Gulf to go after some truly unique creatures.

Click here for more about the offshore fishing offered by Home Run Charters.

A specialty charters for yellowfin tuna, one of the most sporting and tasty fish in the sea. Yellowfin congregate in massive schools, so when you hook into one, there are many more of the big fish. Click here for more about the yellowfin charters.

If you want to hook up with a fish that will make the reel scream as line peels away, then a wahoo charter can please you. Wahoo is the fastest species of mackerel and provides more of a sporting challenge and reward than most fish that swim. Click here

Another sporting fish is the dolphin, or mahi mahi. The fish travel in large schools, so when you catch one, others oftentimes follow it back to the boat. Toss in a bait rig and hang on. Repeat until cooler is filled. You get the idea. Click here for more about the charters for one of the most sporting—and tastiest—fish in the sea.

For a bucket list offshore trip the marlin charters are a good bet. The Marlin is a smart, pelagic predator and one of the most prized saltwater fish in the world. Sheer power, acrobatics and a long fight are the rewards. Find out more by clicking here.

Louisiana’s marshes and inland waters are among the most productive in the world. And especially so for redfish and speckled trout. Take in the beauty of coastal Louisiana while fishing for some of the gamiest fish that swim. Click here for redfish and find out more about speckled trout charters here.

No matter the choice you will do it in style. Home Run Charters runs two 36’ Yellowfin 36 boats designed for smooth, dry rides in the blue water, and powered by a trio of fast, dependable 300-horsepower Yamaha outboards. What that means for you is a boat that skims across the water at 50 mph or more. You will be first to the best fishing while arriving safely.

Click here to view more about the offshore fleet of boats.

The boats are rigged with the latest navigation and fish finding electronics. Hook a big tuna near an offshore petroleum rig in 1,000 feet of water? No problem. For deep dropping the Yellowfins are equipped with electric reels. You provide the cooler, and Home Run provides the expertise.

Meet that expertise. The team of captains is among the most experienced in the business. Click here to meet the team.

What sets Home Run Charters apart is the Home Run Lodges. The lodges are located within the very same marina where you will meet your captain and board their boat. You can have a tasty breakfast and be out the door and into the boat within minutes.

This is no ordinary Venice fish camp. Call it a luxurious lodging experience. From the stylish Tommy Bahamas furniture to the ornate fixtures and rich, hardwood floors, our accommodations offer a more refined way to relax after an exciting day of inshore or offshore fishing. The lodges can comfortably accommodate up to 20 people at one time, which makes our property the perfect venue for corporate gatherings, bachelor parties, and other special events.

Luxury living means the same experience for dining at the Lodge. The all-inclusive plan includes a decadent five-course meal, breakfast, and a to-go lunch for the fishing day. Check out details about the lodge and dining here.

Got questions? Click here for answers to frequently asked questions. Ready to book a trip. Go for it by clicking here. Got more questions? Call (504) 982-8862, or (504) 909-TUNA.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com