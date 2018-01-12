By

New Yamaha V MAX SHO 90 is Strongest of all Outboards in its Class

By Craig Lamb

Yamaha is welcoming another show stopper to the legendary V MAX SHO® family. The newest model for 2018 is the V MAX SHO 90, the strongest of all the 90-horsepower outboards available on the market.

What makes the V MAX SHO 90 a show-stopper is class-leading torque and top end speed, which is a plus for mid-sized bass boats, multi-species boats, and other freshwater fishing boats. The new outboard makes yet another welcomed addition to Yamaha’s leading brand legacy in the outboard saltwater market for inshore boats, and especially small-to-mid-sized skiffs and flats boats.

“The new V MAX SHO 90 is the perfect power solution for boaters looking to replace an older two-stroke 90-horsepower outboard with the clean, quiet efficiency of a four-stroke,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha Marine Group.

Repowering an inshore or multi-species boat with the new V MAX SHO 90 adds an entirely new performance edge to the horsepower category with the reliability of Yamaha. How it does that is with a single overhead camshaft that drives four valves per cylinder, delivering more power from less weight.

What’s even better is the V MAX SHO 90 delivers the quiet operation that is unique to Yamaha outboards. When stealth counts in shallow water angling the quiet approach is a must to avoid spooking the fish.

You get an even more tactical angling advantage with Yamaha propellers that feature the exclusive Shift Dampener System™ (SDS™), such as the Talon® SS4™ SDS propeller. That combination makes the V MAX SHO 90 even quieter when slipping up on spooky fish.

Four-stroke technology means an outboard that runs quieter with greater fuel economy and overall reliability. Yet another benefit for boaters needing a 90-horsepower class outboard is the lack of need for an oil tank. The benefit is more storage space for batteries and other gear.

Even better, the new V MAX SHO 90 can be rigged with Yamaha’s award-winning multifunction tiller handle. This fan favorite revolutionized tiller-handle operation and fishing. The award-winning, ergonomic design allows for easier shifting, better grip and less rotation from idle to wide open throttle. It also features the Variable Trolling RPM Switch (VTS®), which enables adjustment of trolling speeds in 50-RPM increments and sub-idle trolling on some models.

The V MAX SHO 90 also features a full 35 amps of alternator power for more reliability and a long-span mounting system for less vibration. Bundle it all up, and the V MAX SHO 90 truly is a show-stopper for outboards in its class.

The new outboard makes its 2018 public debut at the Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show (Jan. 10-14), at McCormick Place, and at the Minneapolis Boat Show (Jan. 11-14), at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com