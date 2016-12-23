New Year’s Eve Bash at Geoffrey Zakarian’s The National in Greenwich, December 31

Date: December 31, 2016

Time: 9:00 pm

Spend the most celebratory night of the year at The National in Greenwich! Cap off a fabulous 2016 with a New Year’s celebration like no other, complete with passed canapés and a curated three-course Prix Fixe menu from chef Geoffrey Zakarian. A live DJ will keep the festivities alive by spinning the year’s hottest records all night, and guests will welcome 2017 with a champagne toast at midnight. Seatings for The National’s New Year’s Eve Bash are available at 9:00 PM, 9:30 PM and 10:00 PM.

Overview:

* Canapés followed by a 3-Course Dinner (menu below)

* DJ All Night

* Champagne Toast at Midnight

Canapés – For The Table

* Winter Vegetable Spring Roll – Tahini, Curry & Mint

* Coriander Cured Cobia – Honey Poached Beet, Grapefruit, Dill

* Lamb Tartare – Bulgur Wheat, Cured Egg, Za’atar Aioli

* Ntl. Meatballs – Pecorino Romano & Spicy Marinara

First Course (Choice of One)

* Winter Greens Salad – Asian Pear, Poached Cranberries, Confit Garlic & Rosemary Vinaigrette

* Salt Roasted Winter Beets – Black Cardamom, Sicilian Pistachio, Horseradish, Chive Crème Fraiche

* Yellowfin Tuna Tartare – Smoked & Pickled Onions, Radish, Black Perigord Truffles ($25 supplement)

Entrée (Choice of One)

* Diver Scallops a la Plancha – Parsnip, Fennel, Scallion, Green Curry

* Wood Roasted 28 Day Aged Creekstone Farms Beef – Glazed Short Rib, Black Trumpet Mushrooms, Verjus Turnips, Sauce Perigeux

* Roasted Celery Root – Celery, Lentils Du Puy, Hazelnut, Charred Onion Jus

* Smoked Potato & Sunchoke Ravioli – Brown Butter-Leek Fondue, Black Perigord Truffles ($25 supplement)

Dessert (Choice of One)

* Toffee Pudding – Honey Poached Cranberries, Candied Almonds, Cream Cheese Ice Cream

* Pavlova – Lemon Curd, Raspberries & Champagne Sabayon

* Chocolate Truffle Cake for Two – Cardamom- Cocoa Nib Ice Cream, Kumquat, Puffed Rice

The National’s nightly dinner menu with festive additions will be available for regular reservations beginning at 5:00 PM. Tables must be completed by 8:30 PM.

The National in Greenwich

376 Greenwich Ave

Greenwich, CT 06830

(203) 861-6851

http://thenational-ct.com/