New Year’s Eve Dance Party in Seymour, December 31

Date: December 31, 2017

Time: 10:00 pm

Party Time~ End your 2017 and Start 2018 off right with a worry free night at Villa Bianca #DJ #Dance #Party! Join us on SUNDAY, December 31, 2017 as we ring in the New Year with a Celebration. Enjoy your night without any worries, let us host this special night for you with Premium Open Bar, Full-course Buffet Dinner, Complementary party hats, noise makes and DJ mixing best dance music all night. #openbar #allnight #Buffet. #new #year’s #eve #ringin2018,

Please RSVP @ info@villabianca.com or call 203-735-4883.

Villa Bianca
312 Roosevelt Drive
Seymour, CT 06483
203-735-4883
https://www.villabianca.com/

http://greenwichlocalnews.com/new-years-eve-dance-party-in-seymour-december-31/
