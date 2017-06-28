Norwalk 2017 Nice Festival at Oyster Shell Park, July 8

By

Date: July 08, 2017

Time: 11:00 am

The Norwalk International Cultural Exchange (NICE) is a non-profit organization that seeks to promote and increase awareness of the diversity of people from around the world through arts and culture. The mission of NICE is to encourage the various groups that make up our society to learn about each other’s traditions and customs in order to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of what each group brings to our community.

The NICE Festival Series celebrate the rich global heritage and culture so evident in the music, food, art and talent of which we in Norwalk are so proud. The NICE Festival Series host dancers, musicians, food and craft vendors from multiple traditions and customs; and encourage the community to spend the day together. NICE INC supports global and local charitable organizations in their fight against the problems facing the modern world, which as we know, include poverty, hunger, sparse economic and educational opportunities, and slavery.

Location

Oyster Shell Park

North Water St.

Norwalk, CT 06855

Website: https://norwalknice.org/